



Released on Friday, February 17, 2023

Speakers from across the industry recently gathered to discuss the challenges and opportunities at the 22nd Annual BPOC Private Equity Conference.

When David Rubenstein JD 73 took the stage, the Carlyle Group co-founder and co-chairman of the board offered a wealth of advice to those looking to succeed in the private equity industry. Learning how to work with people and sharing both successes and failures is often the key to success, he told an audience of students, alumni, and other industry professionals.

Keynote speaker examines the private equity landscape in conversation with Stephen Kaplan, Neubauer Family Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Dean of the Polski Center’s Kessenich EP I was one of many experts. The opportunity to work in the industry and the need to re-evaluate strategies given the economic turmoil and inflation of recent months.

Panels such as Opportunities and Challenges for Private Equity in an Uncertain Economy, Changing Transaction Technology and the Impact on the Private Equity Landscape, Technology Investments in a Challenging Growth Environment, and more will highlight how today’s economic uncertainty can impact the private sector. It gave attendees a new perspective on what it means. Equity industries and sectors that are expected to grow over the next decade. Hosted by his group at the Chicago Booth Private Equity and the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the all-day conference was attended by more than 30 of his speakers from all walks of life in the industry.

Here are the main points of the event:

// Industry evolution is inevitable

The industry has outperformed the S&P every year since 1995, but growth is likely to slow in the coming years. For conference attendees, this means that the next decade presents both risks and opportunities. Many believe the overall outlook is positive, with more pension funds and other institutions making PE investments, seeing these investments as a way to diversify from public market volatility.

// Expect slower deal flow and longer pipelines

Generally, companies are experiencing delays in deal flow, with some choosing to wait and time to exit on more favorable terms. In addition to private equity firms waiting to exit, some founders are waiting for a more favorable time to monetize their business. But even with a longer pipeline, there are plenty of private equity assets that need to be traded, panel participants said. This means that some companies are focusing on value creation to improve the performance of their portfolio companies prior to sale, while others are still eager to sell, even though valuations have not peaked since early 2022. It means that there is also a company to meet. Complete strategic add-ons. There is also the opportunity for a multi-generational business owner who is eager to sell his company.

// Family offices are playing a bigger role

As the industry evolves, family offices expand the industry by doing direct transactions. In the past, many have worked with private equity firms rather than directly investing in companies. As the larger players in the industry, family offices are increasingly competing for deals, especially in the lower middle market.

// Portfolio company employees find more equity opportunities

Some companies have made it a thing of the past to give large stakes only to the top management of investee companies, expanding financial opportunities to other employees. Proponents say the new structure will help increase employee engagement and lower turnover across the company. And there is evidence that some of these financial incentives are improving business, especially in the industrial sector.

// Differentiate yourself to find career success

For those just getting started in private equity or looking to make a career change and step into the industry, Joanna Reiss, partner at Apollo Global Management and co-head of Impact, said: I advise you to Apart from others with similar career goals, especially in a highly competitive industry like private equity. This is the strategy Reiss used in leveraging her investment banking experience from her previous career.

Article by Chicago-based journalist and content writer Alina Dizik. Her work has been published in over 20 publications, including Wall Her Street Journal, Financial Her Times, and Fast Her Company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2023/02/17/private-equity-conference-spotlights-industry-uncertainty/

