Why chatbots like ChatGPT weren’t invented in China





In the process, Beijing has stifled industry ambitions and blunted its innovative edge.

But tech companies and investors are also to blame for falling behind their Silicon Valley rivals. Even before the government started to give them a hard hand, China’s technology leaders were focused on making money and reluctant to spend on research projects that were unlikely to generate returns in the short term. After the government onslaught, executives are even less inclined to invest in long-term ventures.

In 2021, the United States will lead the world in total private investment in artificial intelligence and the number of newly funded AI companies, according to Stanford University’s AI Index 2022 Annual Report. This was three times and two times the level of China.

But government is the biggest barrier to AI’s censorship obsession, and perhaps its heaviest club. Broad availability of data is critical to developing technologies like ChatGPT, but in a censored online environment, data is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain.

Today, a joke that captures the dark mood among tech folks is circulating. Popular ones: Machines need to be taught not only how to speak, but also how not to speak.

Beijing punishes companies, sometimes severely, for enforcing censorship protocols. Chinese media reports say that Duolingo, which has a seemingly innocent business of teaching people new languages, has been banned from the Chinese app store for almost a year due to tighter content regulations.

Many of us in the Internet industry face two problems when building products. Either the product doesn’t contain speech, or it has to undergo a lot of censorship. Big companies can afford it, he said, but small businesses can’t. If small companies are unable to do this, innovation will be stifled.

OpenAI, which used Microsoft funding to develop ChatGPT, has not made the tool available in China. Users in Mainland China must use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for access.

