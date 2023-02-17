



Have you ever been a fan of an influencer, celebrity, athlete or TV character knowing their Starbucks orders and favorite vacation spots? do you know to

It sounds like a close friendship, except for one important detail: they don’t know who you are.

What is a parasocial relationship?

According to the National Register of Health Services Psychologists, quasi-social relationships are one-sided relationships that form when one party extends energy, interest, and time and the other party is unaware of their existence. .

The term was first used in a 1956 article in which two researchers focused on new relationships forming between news program, television, and movie stars and viewers.

For example, when someone’s favorite weatherman delivers the morning weather forecast, it helps explain why viewers’ attitudes are: I trust this weatherman, and what he says must be true, says Rachel Cowart, PhD, a research psychologist based in Ottawa, Canada. He is also the research director for Take This, a mental health advocacy group focused on the digital gaming industry. Viewers and fans feel like they really know, relate to, and feel close to the people they follow.

Parasocial relationships are more than just following influencers and engaging with their content. Jessica, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Root to Rise Therapy in Los Angeles, says her leader says that the more you come to see a celebrity as a friend or confidant, the more likely it is that a level of commitment to public figures is involved. There is one-sided intimacy.

These days, it’s easy for celebrities to interact with their followers on social media, so parasocial relationships may seem particularly intimate, but not necessarily in the deep and meaningful way that they connect with real-life friends and family. No. What’s unique, says Dr. Cowart, is that now they interact and their boundaries are even more blurred.

Moreover, a study published in 2021 found that in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols encouraged more people to interact virtually with real-life friends and family, leading to parasocial There is some evidence that the relationship may have strengthened. In the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. Increased contact with real-life friends through screen media may blur the lines between social and parasocial relationships, increasing the value of parasocial relationships during social distancing, researchers conclude. attached.

Are Parasocial Relationships Healthy?

Parasocial relationships are common and perfectly normal. We are humans, we are social creatures, and we like to feel connected to others, says Cowart.

Overall, these relationships are more positive than negative. We can feel inspired, encouraged, and supported in ways no other relationship in life can, says the leader.

Examples of these types of healthy parasocial relationships include following a successful singer, politician, or sports star who has a background similar to yours, or trying to live a healthy life. includes following social media influencers who inspire you.

Parasocial relationships have several other benefits as well.

Leaders who provide a safe space for those who feel uncomfortable in social situations say there is a risk-free aspect to these relationships. There is no chance of rejection, so those who are shy or lack confidence in social interactions can rest assured. It’s a social learning opportunity, she says, where you can bring what you’ve learned into the real world. Like people of any age, says Kowert. According to Kowert, we all have role models that we look up to.

Still, there is disagreement about whether quasi-social relationships breed loneliness, or whether these relationships can broaden social networks, according to the National Register of Health Services Psychologists. I think so. They don’t replace real relationships, Reeder says. Individuals in parasocial relationships actually report more connections and stronger friendships and relationships overall.

In her research, Cowart finds no truth in the idea that lonely people fill the void with parasocial relationships. She says she hasn’t met a single person yet.

Overall, the typical parasocial relationship is harmless and not dangerous. Kowert says there’s nothing really unhealthy about a parasocial relationship unless it crosses a line and starts becoming something like stalking. It is over.

Signs your parasocial relationship is unhealthy

That said, parasocial relationships can take an unhealthy turn when behavior starts to feel like a stalker or the relationship takes up too much of your time.

If you’re making someone uncomfortable, it could be a sign [the relationship is unhealthy]says Cowart.

However, it can be difficult to identify this yourself. To you, you see this person as a friend and you think he’s involved like a friend. If a friend or family third party states that the relationship may have gone too far, it’s a good idea to listen.

According to the leader, it’s also time to seek help if:

Prioritizing these relationships over real ones Feeling lonely and isolated, not participating in the world Feeling bound by this person’s opinion, losing your own opinion

If you think so, consider talking to a mental health professional. Therapy can help develop social skills, connections, form secure attachments, and deal with fear of rejection, says Reeder.

