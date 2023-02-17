Google offers some stuff you’ll love for widgets in the Contacts app





APK teardown reveals two snazzy new resizable widgets

The Google Contacts app for Android doesn’t get many flashy updates, but that’s okay. I have a simple job and it works great. In fact, one of the only complaints you can have without paying close attention is the fact that its widgets look like they are from his Android Oreo days. Thankfully, a recent code change seems to indicate that Google is preparing a major widget overhaul for the Contacts app.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

The current Google Contacts Widget is essentially a 1×1 icon, not resizable, with only 3 options. One pulls the contact information for one person, another dials that contact with a single tap, and the last one opens the default text messaging app to open a message thread with that contact. increase. According to code changes discovered in his APK teardown done by 9to5Google, two new widgets could soon bring significant changes and Material You styling to this age-old system.

The first widget is called “Favorite Contacts”, at least during development, and you can add up to 7 contacts to the same widget. When you add him, he initially starts out as a 4×1 widget displaying only 3 contacts, but you can drag and resize until you see his 2 rows of contacts. Resizing the widget to a sufficient height will split it into a two-column layout.

Source: 9to5Google

Another new widget is more traditional and will likely replace the current 1×1 call, contact, and text widgets. It has a tentative title of “Personal Contacts” and, as the name suggests, provides quick access to a single person, but interestingly, it has three buttons in one widget. We’ve been working on this widget since May, so we may be closer to its final form here.

The default 3×2 layout displays contact photos. Tap this to open the contact card. This version of the widget has two badges. Tap the small button on the top right to open a text thread with this person, and press the large button on the bottom left to start a call. This widget can be resized to a 2×1 or 4×1 layout. Both options offer a more traditional interface where you can tap one of three separate buttons to make a call, send a text, or open a contact card.

Source: 9to5Google

These widgets are not yet live in the latest version of Google Contacts on the Play Store which at the time of writing is version 4.1.17.505591926. But if you want to be on the cutting edge, you can always check APKMIrror for new versions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-contacts-widgets-material-you/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos