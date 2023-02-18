Google announces it will give Apple a cut of Chrome iOS search revenue – The Register





Exclusive Google pays Apple a portion of the search revenue generated by users using Google Chrome on iOS, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This is one aspect of the relationship between the two tech companies that is currently concerned by the UK’s Competition and Market Authority (CMA).

We all know Google will pay billions of dollars to Apple, Samsung, and other makers to make their web search engine the default on their devices, but the CMA has made Chrome on iOS and its role in search revenue. The investigation was not previously reported. Agreement Google shares with Apple.

We twice asked Apple and Google if they would confirm or deny what we had learned, and neither company would answer. The CMA was also contacted, and a spokesperson for the monopoly regulator said, “The CMA cannot comment on or disclose confidential information.”

What’s the problem with sharing search revenue?

Britain’s competition watchdog fears Google’s payments to Apple are discouraging iPhone makers from competing with Google. , is argued to further encourage the same.

This is probably due to Apple’s failure to launch a rival search engine, invest in the development of the Safari browser, and become a credible challenger to Chrome despite making huge profits. explains why.

Incidentally, that now appears to be changing as a result of regulatory pressure. In addition to growing the size of the Safari WebKit team over the past two years and hinting that some of the rules may be relaxed this year, Apple issued the first beta WebKit update for Safari 16.4 on Thursday. It has been removed from Apple’s browser, and offers many of the features developers complained about.

But back to chrome.In the final public market research report [PDF] The mobile ecosystem’s CMA shyly explains various revenue-sharing deals that are supposed to squelch the competition between Apple and Google.

The agency’s 356-page report, published on June 10 last year, omits important details in section 5.117 on page 174.

In the report [x] Represented by a scissors icon to indicate that the text has been edited.

The CMA identified Safari because Google paid rival browser makers Apple and Mozilla to make Google Search the default search engine when their respective web browsers were installed. Because it has been known for a long time.

However, the agency chose to omit the identity of the second product for which Apple was paid. The word cut out is said to be “chrome”.

The next passage, section 5.118, is similarly shy about identifying Chrome.

For example, Siri Google replaced Bing as the source of Siri-generated web search results in 2017. It was the result of a deal in 2016 that also linked Google Search to Apple’s Spotlight device-based search service.

But it’s strange that the CMA reveals one Apple product (Safari) and hides another (Siri). Section 5.117 also specifically deals with browser traffic revenue on iOS. Chrome is the only browser that fits in this context.

Additionally, Chrome complies with Section 5.119 more than any other iOS app or service that incorporates Google Search. This passage specifically mentions the competition between browsers.

It’s hard to explain why Google pays Apple a “significant portion of revenue from Google search traffic” via its own Chrome browser on iOS. Apple isn’t offering obvious value to people trying to use Google Search within Google Chrome.

One attempt to explain this arrangement can be found in the subsequently amended antitrust lawsuit filed on December 27, 2021. [PDF] March 29, 2022. A complaint filed by his Alioto Law Firm in San Francisco alleges that Apple was paid the benefits it would have earned had it competed with Google without its cost or challenge.

“Because more than half of Google’s search business was conducted through Apple devices, Apple is a significant potential threat to Google, and the threat has been designated by Google as ‘Code Red,'” the complaint alleges. “Google paid Apple billions of dollars and agreed to share the profits with Apple, removing the threat and fear of Apple as a competitor.”

Google agreed to pay billions of dollars to Apple and share its profits with Apple to eliminate its threats and fears as a competitor.

These alleged revenue-sharing arrangements, details of which are known only to a limited number of people and which have not yet been fully disclosed, have been pointed out by the UK’s CMA and the US Department of Justice, and the US 11 We have filed antitrust complaints with states. to Google on October 20, 2020.

Joseph M. Allioto, an attorney who filed a personal antitrust lawsuit, called The Register and said he wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Google pays Apple search revenue from Chrome. . The Google-Apple deal, which started at $1 billion a year, will reach $15 billion a year by 2021, he said.

“Under antitrust law, the division of the market itself is illegal,” said Alioto.

Apple and Google are now seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, citing lack of evidence of a horizontal agreement between the two companies, as well as other supposed flaws.

incentive

In an email, Donald Polden, dean emeritus and law professor at Santa Clara University in California, agreed with the CMA’s assertion that the revenue-sharing arrangement “reduces incentives for cross-browser competition on iOS.”

“Apple will maintain a search duopoly on both platforms because it has little incentive to compete with Google in either search market,” Polden explained.

“A few years ago, some of my antitrust law students were asking me why Apple didn’t build Safari, a mobile search platform, to compete with Google search. , is a very good explanation that it is too beneficial to keep each other.” Domination. “

Polden said the UK CMA’s findings could have implications for antitrust lawsuits in the United States against the two companies, but those lawsuits have been linked to anticompetitive conduct in the search and advertising markets. It said the amount of anti-competitive behavior the government could attempt was limited. deal with.

The US Department of Justice has already sued Google for competition concerns and is said to be preparing a potential antitrust lawsuit against Apple.

Feel free to share your story with us: contact our team here or contact Thomas directly here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/02/17/google_apple_chrome_ios_revenue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos