10+ Best Innovation Newsletters for Entrepreneurs





Newsletters are the perfect addition to tech entrepreneurs and business leaders’ daily dose of caffeine (or whatever craze to fuel your creativity). Some newsletters provide an overview of the technology and innovation landscape for a specific period of time, with thoughtful summaries of the most noteworthy news. Others zoom in on key stories and trends and provide insightful commentary. Some focus on innovation in general, others on specific verticals or areas of entrepreneurship. increase.

As journalists, we have a list of priority newsletters to stay ahead of the innovation market and we think it’s time to share it. A selection of 11 innovation newsletters to help you keep up with the latest news, trends and insights in the , technology and venture capital markets. We have diversified the list with newsletters of different focus, from startups to venture capital to specific technology areas, including only our Innovation Newsletter in English.

Name: The Daily Crunch by TechCrunch

Publisher: TechCrunch, US-based media report on technology, startups, VC funding, and doing business in Silicon Valley.

Time and Frequency: Daily

Newsletter content: A roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important tech stories. Includes TechCrunch’s top 3 news and the latest in startups, big tech and VCs.

Name: European Tech Last Week

Publisher: Tech.eu is an online publication dedicated to the growth of European tech systems, including curated news, educational interviews and market intelligence reports.

Time and Frequency: Every Monday

Within the newsletter: Provides a quick overview of the tech funding deals tracked over the past week, the most notable funding rounds and partnerships, the most notable moves from investors and big tech companies, and notable startups. To do. It also contains a list of recommended reads and listens.

Name: Innovation Times

Publisher: Recursive

Time and Frequency: Every Friday

Newsletter content: An up-to-date overview of emerging innovation landscapes in Central and Eastern Europe. Includes top stories, the latest The Recursive podcast episodes, deals, analysis, ecosystem mapping, interviews, and recommended reading.

Name: Startup Life

Publisher: Sifted, European media covering the startup and investment scene.

Time and Frequency: Once a week on Wednesdays

What’s in the newsletter: A roundup of guides, tips and interviews for founders and aspiring entrepreneurs on how to build a startup. The editor dives into how European startups work, explores the latest Workplace he trends and shares resources.

Name: Daily Dropout

Publisher: DailyDropout.FYI, an online project that showcases startup solutions and stories in a weekly ‘Dropout’.

Time and Frequency: Once a week

What’s in our newsletter: Once a week, we’ll keep you up to date on the coolest startups in America. One startup will be featured per dropout, sharing its elevator pitch, key information about the stage, and why authors love it.

Name: TLDR

Publisher: TLDR, a newsletter dedicated to technology and startups.

Time and Frequency: Daily

Newsletter content: Newsletter with abstracts and links to today’s most interesting articles on startups, technology and programming. It includes sections on Big Tech and Startups, Science and Future Tech, Programming, Design, Data Science, etc., as well as a section on Tech Jobs.

Name: Nonification

Publisher: Hackernoon is an online platform with over 25,000 contributors covering topics such as software, programming, engineering, AI, blockchain, and futurism.

Time and Frequency: Daily, sent at noon (local time)

Newsletter content: Summary of technical news and stories of the day. It features the top 5 stories of the day on any of the topics covered by the publication.

Name: Cipher

Publisher: Breakthrough Energy is a network of investment vehicles, philanthropic programs and other activities committed to scaling decarbonized technologies, founded by Bill Gates.

Time and Frequency: Every Wednesday

Newsletter content: Newsletter and interview series on the latest cleantech innovations aimed at decarbonizing and mitigating climate change. Includes a quick analysis of the week’s hot topics and recommended lunchtime readings and hot takes from international media.

Name: a16Z Fintech Newsletter

Publisher: Andreessen Horowitz Capital Management, LLC (“a16z”) is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm that supports bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology.

Time and Frequency: Monthly

Newsletter content: Commentary and analysis on the latest news, notable products, trends and key issues in the Fintech, Insurtech and Proptech sectors.

Name: Strictly VC

Published by: Strictly VC. An independent media startup that publishes a daily newsletter with everything you need to know about his VC scene in Silicon Valley.

Time and Frequency: Daily, Monday through Friday

Newsletter content: Aimed at venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and corporate professionals, it includes overviews of startup funding rounds, big news events shaping technology, and emerging trends that could change the venture landscape. I’m here.

Name: CB Insight

Publisher: CB Insights is a market intelligence platform, research and reports on venture capital, startups, patents, partnerships and technology news.

Time and Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

Newsletter content: Provides an overview of the latest articles and news on disruptive startups, emerging industries and investors. Includes commentary and links to your own reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/10-best-innovation-newsletters-for-entrepreneurs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos