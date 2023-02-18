Will Bing Chatbot break Google habits?





Religious leaders test how chatbots write sermons

Sermon writers have found that artificial intelligence chatbots can actually write reasonably competent sermons, but they can’t replicate the passion of real sermons. (February 15) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted)

Will Bing be your next search engine?

It’s too early to tell, says Jordan Marratt, a technology analyst at Morning Consult.

With Google’s huge dominance in the search wars, Microsoft has its sights set on the new Bing chatbot.

“How much does Bing need to catch up in this space? The answer is a lot,” Marratt said.

According to new data from Morning Consult Brand Intelligence, which was shared exclusively with USA TODAY, more than half (57%) of US adults use Google search daily, compared to 10% for Bing.

“To put this into perspective, more people use the Firefox web browser than they use Bing every day,” Marlatt said.

Has ChatGPT ‘woke up’?: AI chatbots accused of anti-conservative bigotry and resentment of Trump

Netflix crackdown on password sharing: What about HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu and more?

Does Bing use ChatGPT?

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT quickly became popular after it launched late last year as millions were amazed by its ability to sound like a real person.

Microsoft, the financial backer of OpenAI, recently announced a new Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT technology.

The new Bing chatbot will face competition from the soon-to-launch Google chatbot Bard.

ChatGPT likes real estate: agent says AI could be a game-changer for the industry

What is ChatGPT?: What you need to know about OpenAI’s free AI essay writer and how it works

Google is popular with young people, Bing is popular with baby boomers

One of the challenges for Bing is its favorable Google rating, says Marlatt.

Nearly 9 out of 10 Google Search users rate Bing highly, compared to 75% of Bing users who have a positive opinion of Bing.

There is also a generational difference. Generation Z adults he’s not into Bing.

Young people grew up with Chromebooks and other Google products in school, while baby boomers and seniors were more likely to grow up with Microsoft Word and PCs, Marlatt said.

He said that if the Bing chatbot could answer questions more accurately and concisely, it could win over Gen Z users who love futuristic products.

Bing chatbot spits out ‘unexpected’ emotional responses

So far, the Bing chatbot has had a dismal track record. Those who have tested the AI-powered technology say it spits out responses that are inaccurate, “out of control,” emotional and even threatening.

Microsoft says it is having people test the chatbot so Microsoft can fix the flaws. Long chat sessions can confuse chatbots, the company said. Chatbots also try to reflect the tone of the question being asked.

Wacky responses are good for business, says Alex Kantrowitz, Newsletter Writer for Big Technology.

“Even in the strangest of moments, Bing’s chatbot has brought new relevance to Microsoft and its search division. The previously flat Bing app nearly surpassed Google in downloads last Saturday, with Search interest in Bing is skyrocketing,” he wrote.

Google searchers trust Google

But Bing’s chatbot needs to reliably answer questions and search queries to gain significant market share, Marlatt said. And trust is another area where Google has strengths.

Nearly three-quarters of Google searchers trust brands, and just over two-thirds of Bing users feel the same way. While only 62% of him in Gen Z adults trust Bing “a lot” or “somewhat”, 29% said he trusts Bing less or not at all.

