More than a buzzword: why climate innovation matters





Clean energy has made remarkable progress in recent years. 2022 was the first year in which global investment in the world’s clean energy transition matched investment in fossil fuels, according to new data.

This proves that the powerful climate tools at hand, such as solar and wind power, storage batteries and zero-emission transport, are gaining momentum and can be accelerated further.

But in our journey to stabilize the climate, we also faced challenges for which we don’t have all the answers today. To ensure a future as strong as possible, a study by climate scientists has found that we need new solutions that are not yet ready for the market.

This is where climate innovation comes into play. Simply put, climate innovation is the process of creating, testing and scaling new climate solutions.

Key industries in need of climate innovation

Climate innovation can take many forms, from technology to policy approaches. And we need climate innovation in many areas of our economy.

Let’s start with the concrete example under your feet.

Concrete contributes as much greenhouse gas pollution as all passenger cars in the world. Making concrete takes a lot of energy, and this energy is usually obtained from the fossil fuels used to heat limestone or clay above 1,000 degrees Celsius. The resulting chemical reactions release carbon dioxide, further causing climate pollution.

And concrete production isn’t the only economic sector lacking ready-to-use climate solutions. Other difficult areas are:

Manufacture of many industrial products such as steel and chemicals. Fuel for planes and ships. Methane pollution from agriculture (methane is a powerful greenhouse gas).

We need to find ways to reduce climate pollution or remove it from the atmosphere and develop solutions to all these problem areas and others.

How Climate Innovation Happens: Three Critical Steps

Through the climate innovation process, we can solve the challenges of the most difficult areas. Here’s how the process works on concrete.

1. Research and Development: Concrete technology, such as using greener alternatives like Timbercrete, which recycles wood waste with other materials, and trapping carbon dioxide as the concrete dries. There are currently some exciting engineering ideas that could make . , making the concrete mix stronger and reducing the amount of material needed for the project.

2. Solution Testing: After developing a set of possible solutions, we need to investigate how they perform on the ground. What kind of jobs will they create? And will they cause harmful pollution? Will the solution have unintended consequences and will it be better than the alternatives? , often tested in demonstration or pilot projects and perfected in collaboration with communities, to ensure they deliver economic, health and climate benefits.

3. Expanding solutions in the market: Finally, for example, create a way to distinguish between clean and dirty concrete and ensure a better solution by making sure there are better types of buyers. should be spread to

Driving climate change innovation even faster

We have previously leveraged this innovation process with the help of governments, the private sector and local communities, but more needs to be done.

Low-cost solar, wind and battery technologies would not be where they are today without government investment and supporting policies to drive breakthroughs and create new demand.

Government supportive policies are needed at every stage of the innovation process to safely and fairly bring new solutions to the forefront. In the United States, recent investments from historic climate legislation provide unprecedented opportunities to test new technologies that can combat pollution from industry.

The private sector also has a lot of potential to launch new solutions across industries and supply chains. More than a quarter of his venture capital funding is invested in climate technology, according to a recent report.

And importantly, communities with a stake in these solutions must be involved in the innovation process so that new technologies benefit everyone.

Creating next-generation solutions through climate change innovation requires time, resources, and a willingness to seize opportunities along the way. But by deploying climate solutions today and creating a stronger toolkit for tomorrow, we have the best chance of building a planet that matters to all.

act when it matters most

Over 60 people sign up for news and alerts every day to find out when support is most helpful. will you join them? (Please read our privacy statement.)

Donate to support this activity

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edf.org/blog/2023/02/17/more-buzzword-heres-why-climate-innovation-matters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos