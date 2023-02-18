Four Takeaways from Google’s Updated Link Guidance





Google’s newly expanded guidance on linking best practices is strikingly similar to what we know about algorithms and proper use of HTML.

Here are four takeaways from Google’s updated SEO link best practices.

1. The title attribute works like anchor text

If there is no anchor text, Google can use the Title attribute.

A title attribute applied to a link element can be used in place of anchor text if there is none.

For example, Google uses the title attribute of the following links as anchor text.

Here’s a regular link with anchor text:

Anchor text example

This is a link that is missing anchor text but has a title attribute.

In the example above, Google will use the title element as if it were anchor text.

Proper use of the title attribute on link elements

Formally, the purpose of the title attribute when applied to the link element is to provide the same type of information found in the link’s anchor text.

The HTML standards that make up the body of HTML, the W3C, specify the purpose of the title attribute applied to anchors. element:

“For each anchor element with a title attribute, ensure that the title attribute and link text describe the purpose of the link.”

Fun facts:

The title attribute is element.

The title attribute is actually a global attribute, meaning it’s common to all elements.

i.e. you can put a title element in the paragraph

italic and even headlines element.

Using the title attribute on an element will pop up a tooltip.

So if you add a title attribute to your heading element

, etc. A tooltip containing the words in the title attribute pops up from the words in the heading element when the reader hovers over the heading.

2. Why too long anchor text is bad

Google’s new guidance on links states that long anchor text is considered bad practice and recommends keeping it short.

According to the W3c, the official purpose of anchor text is to describe the content of the link, so this is not surprising.

“The purpose of this technique is to explain the purpose of the link by providing descriptive text as the content of the a element.

The description helps users distinguish this link from other links in the web page and helps users decide whether to follow the link.

Destination URIs are usually not descriptive enough. “

This highlights the importance of knowing how to use HTML effectively and properly.

In valid HTML, Google may respond positively to various elements and attributes that are used as intended.

This shows how important it is to know how to use HTML correctly.

If in doubt, check out the W3C or the Mozilla HTML Developer page. In my opinion, both are easier to use.

I prefer the Mozilla Developer page because it’s more organized than the official W3C resource.

3. Context and Natural Language Important for Link Anchor Text

In my opinion, using natural language is key to making sure your content is properly search optimized.

All AI and machine learning algorithms currently being developed by Google are focused on understanding natural language.

Google’s algorithm does not award “points” based on keywords in your content.

So if Google’s algorithms are interpreting your text in a certain way (looking at entities, verbs, context, etc.), it makes sense to write content that is clear and easy to understand.

According to Google’s new guidance on links. Using natural language with context in mind is a best practice for link anchor text.

The new guidance recommends:

“Write as naturally as possible and resist the urge to stuff all relevant keywords into the page you link to (remember, keyword stuffing is a violation of our spam policy).

Ask yourself if your readers need these keywords to understand your next page.

If you feel like you’re forcing keywords into your anchor text, you’re probably overdoing it. “

In the old days, it was useful to stuff keywords into the anchor text.

Google uses technologies like BERT to understand the meaning of sentences and phrases, so it makes sense to create natural anchor text that Google can understand.

Google uses more than BERT to understand search queries and web pages. I use BERT as an example of why well-written natural language is important.

BERT’s official 2019 consumer announcement describes how context is critical to understanding natural language.

“Especially for longer, more conversational queries, or searches where prepositions such as ‘for’ and ‘to’ dominate the meaning, search can understand the context of the words in the query.

You can search in a way that feels natural to you. “

BERT’s official 2018 scientific announcement talks about how “context” is important to understanding the meaning of content.

This is what it says:

“…pre-trained representations can be either context-free or contextual, and contextual representations can additionally be unidirectional or bidirectional.

Context-free models such as word2vec and GloVe generate a single word embedding representation for each word in the vocabulary.

For example, the word “bank” has the same context free expression in “bank account” and “river bank”.

Instead, the context model generates representations for each word based on other words in the sentence.

For example, in the sentence “I visited my bank account”, the one-way context model represents “bank” based on “visited” rather than “account”.

BERT, however, uses both the previous and next context (“…account accessed”) to represent “banks” and starts at the bottom of the deep neural network, making it deeply bi-directional. I’m here. “

Clearly, context and natural language are important to Google’s algorithms. Having just written about BERT, one of Google’s algorithms, Google’s advice on how to write anchor text gets another layer of meaning.

“Write as naturally as possible…”

4. Don’t Chain Links

Chaining links means adding links closer together so that each linked word does not adequately convey the content of the linked page.

Additionally, when you chain links, you lose the text that surrounds the links and provides context for the links.

Google’s new guidance explains:

Don’t chain links next to each other. It makes it harder for readers to distinguish between links, and the surrounding text is lost for each link. “

This advice goes back to understanding how to properly use HTML elements and titles to write valid HTML that Google understands.

Again, I highly recommend reading the Mozilla developer page on HTML.

Find optimized links

Google’s new and expanded guidance on linking best practices contains many interesting insights.

Definitely worth taking the time to read.

Read Google’s extended guidance:

Google link best practices

Featured image by Shutterstock/Asier Romero

