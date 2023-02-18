



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OnePiece Labs, the leading incubator for web3 startups, announced a partnership with HARVARD ALUMNI ENTREPRENEURS for Web3’s Thought Leadership Series on February 1, 2023. OnePiece Labs is a trade name of Upblocks LLC.

Web3 Revolution, a thought leadership series from OnePiece Labs and HARVARD ALUMNI ENTREPRENEURS, brings together Web3 technology experts to share their predictions about their potential to revolutionize, if not disrupt, lives.

Hosted by partners KJ Jia and Murray Newlands, the series works with Yintai Investment Company LLC.

“New trends driving the digital economy

Web3 is a new and evolving ecosystem, and the world is embracing it at record pace.

94% of Fortune 500 Executives Surveyed Have Blockchain Project Plans 89% of Fortune 500 executives believe the next decade of Web3 innovation will define the next 100 years of business. a billion.

This series is for everyone interested in Web3, from the curious to the experienced. “https://www.harvardae.org/web3-revolution

OnePiece Lab partner KJ Jia said: We provide unparalleled insight into the future of our shared space. We have written the first checks of many startups that have become unicorns and have a comprehensive perspective.

Murray Newlands, Partner at OnePiece Lab, said: The spirit of web3 is in the democratization and decentralization of information, and we are pleased to share our perspective with Harvard graduate entrepreneurs. “

Featured Speakers:

Sandy Carter, MPA ’16, Senior Vice President and Channel Chief, UnstoppableTheme: Decentralized

Marja Konttinen, Marketing Director, Decentraland Theme: Metaverse

Sherice Torres, AB ’95, Chief Marketing Officer, CircleTheme:DeFi

Chia Jeng Yang, HBS ’23, Investor, Pantera Theme: Investment

Brandon Hoffman, MPA ’16, Managing Partner, Sunset Ventures Theme: Investing

Jeff Ren, LL.M ’99, CEO, OKLinkTheme:Exchange

Boba Network Co-Founder Alan Chiu Theme: Layer 2

Staci Warden, MPP ’96, CEO, Algorand Foundation Theme: Public Chain

Pantera Capital investor Chia Jeng Yang said, “As part of the HBS Blockchain Club, we are always thrilled by the large number of HBS and Harvard graduates who continue to break new ground in the blockchain and crypto space.

“These events are a great opportunity to share more knowledge about the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, both inside and outside the Harvard community. Mainstream builders enter the blockchain and crypto space.”

Brandon Hoffman, managing partner at Sunset Ventures, said: Coming into this next age of the internet you can start finding others who share the same passions and curiosities. We expect to hear about some. We also believe they will learn. web3 is more than just a speculative investment in a volatile cryptocurrency. I predict that there will be more clarity on what can and cannot be done with blockchain and digital assets. “

About One Piece Lab:

OnePiece Labs (http://onepiecelabs.xyz) is the premier incubator supporting Web3 startups through programs that include networking, mentorship, and access to resources. We focus on results-driven outcomes and the success of our portfolio companies. OnePiece Labs was founded by a seasoned Silicon Valley entrepreneur and community leader with the goal of building the next generation of his Web3 unicorn.

OnePiece Ventures is an early stage crypto fund focused on investing in the best founders in North America. We write the first check and have a dedicated team and resources to make it a success.

Contact Information: Murray Newlands Partner [email protected]

Related image

image 1

This content was published through Newswire.com’s press release distribution service.

Featured image of Upblocks LLC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/02/17/2610715/0/en/OnePiece-Labs-and-HARVARD-ALUMNI-ENTREPRENEURS-Announce-a-Web3-Thought-Leadership-Series.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos