Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules





BRUSSELS, Feb. 17 (Reuters) – Tech giants such as Facebook, Google, Twitter and TikTok are facing tougher online content rules in the European Union due to the sheer number of users.

New rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) classify businesses with more than 45 million users as very large online platforms (VLOPs) and require risk management and external and independent audits doing.

We also need to share data and adopt codes of conduct with authorities and researchers.

The European Commission had allowed online platforms and search engines to publish monthly active users until February 17th. Called a VLOP, if he doesn’t comply with the rules he will be given four months’ grace. Otherwise, you will be fined.

Twitter announced Thursday that it has an average of 109 million monthly users in the EU, based on estimates over the past 45 days.

Google-owned Alphabet (GOOGL.O) offers a set of numbers based on a user’s account, and another set based on signed-out recipients, whether the user is signed into or signed out of their account. It states that you can access the service regardless of who you are.

latest update

Average monthly signed-in users on Google Maps: 278.6 million, Google Play: 274.6 million, Google Search: 332 million, Shopping: 74.9 million, YouTube: 401.7 million was.

Apple (AAPL.O) said only the App Store built for the company’s iPhone, which has more than 45 million monthly users, has been certified as a very large online platform. However, the same rules apply to paid subscriptions to e-books and podcasts on iPads, Mac computers, Apple Watches, App Stores on TVs, and Apple Books.

“Apple intends, on a fully voluntary basis, to align each existing App Store version (including those that currently do not meet the VLOP specified thresholds) with VLOP’s existing DSA requirements,” the company said on its site. says.

Amazon (AMZN.O) said it has more than 45 million users in the EU. Meanwhile, Microsoft (MSFT.O) said in the last six months of 2022, its search engine Bing averaged 107 million monthly users.

According to Alibaba Group Holding’s (9988.HK) e-commerce site AliExpress, the number of monthly active users in the EU surpassed 45 million from August 1 last year to January 31 this year.

TikTok has an average of 109 million monthly users in the EU based on estimates over the last 45 days.

eBay (EBAY.O) said it fell short of standards for EU users.

Meta Platforms (META.O) predicts that in the last six months of 2022, Facebook will have 255 million average monthly active users in the EU, while Instagram will have around 250 million average monthly active users. says there is. Companies must report his user count every six months. .

Reporting by Hu Yun Chi, Brussels Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter

