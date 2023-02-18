3 to follow and 3 to swipe left





Head of Technology Banking at Bank of the West. He oversees the provision of financial services to US technology companies.

Getty

The beginning of a new year means predictions and predictions. To help you distinguish between signal and noise, here’s a list of what to watch and what to ignore in 2023.

digital currency

Don’t Watch: FTX Drama

Many people lump cryptocurrencies, bitcoins, and blockchains together. Unfortunately, this means that the implosion and collateral damage of FTX is overshadowing legitimate blockchain applications that are beginning to transform finance.

Do Watch: Central Bank Digital Currencies

According to Gartner, blockchain fluency will be a fundamental competency of CFOs by 2025. The killer app of the blockchain universe could be the central bank digital currency (CBDC). These emerging digital currencies have many benefits similar to cryptocurrencies, but the biggest risks are reduced. For finance leaders, the stability of CBDCs as well as the potential for increased speed, efficiency, security and transparency (and reduced transaction costs) are very attractive. And they’re almost ready for prime time.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is nearing the end of its Digital Dollar Pilot Program involving commercial banks and the SWIFT Global Payments Network. And the Fed is only a fast follower of global trends. According to the Atlantic Council, a bipartisan think tank, 35 central banks were considering CBDCs in 2020. Today there are over 100. All G7 economies are committed to the program and 11 countries have fully launched digital currencies. China’s digital yuan is deployed in his 15 provinces and used in over 360 million transactions.

It is clear that CBDC deployments are accelerating around the world, and we are particularly excited about their potential in emerging markets, where access to banking infrastructure and traditional payment channels is often still limited. . Many emerging economies have jumped past fixed-telecommunications infrastructure setups and gone straight to a mobile-only world, especially accepting digital currencies.

Innovation

Don’t Watch: Technician Layoffs

Yes, the US economy may be headed for recession. Venture investment in seed-stage startups is declining, and layoffs are big news at blue chip tech companies, including giants from Microsoft to Meta to Google. Many see the risks of these cuts as risks to innovation. But when big tech companies lose talent, other companies of all sizes (and industries) seize the opportunity.

Spotlight: Technology spending and employment

Many tech companies I’ve spoken to continue to hire rather than lay off. It may grow slowly, but it still grows. Many of them require highly skilled technicians as the demand for what they produce remains strong.According to Gartner, IT spending forecasts for 2023 will see him grow by 5.1%. Healthy growth is expected. Combined with a 29% increase in federal innovation dollars, there is funding to fuel innovation.

Smaller, lesser-known tech and non-tech companies can be easier to recruit. They face less competition from big brands that offer higher salaries and extravagant benefit packages.

So people may get fired from Twitter, but they’ll be hired by companies you’ve never heard of. Exciting advancements can come from unexpected companies and places. Witness his nearly 30 companies in Chicago looking to hire his H-1B visa holders laid off by tech giants. This year could be an unusual year of suspects. Companies that can attract the best talent and raise the right amount of funding can achieve great ambitions.

artificial intelligence

Don’t Watch: ChatGPT’s Next Star Turn

Recently, the AI ​​behind ChatGPT has captured the popular imagination by writing everything from college essays to dating profiles with human-like fluency. , causing a lot of anxiety about how AI will affect creativity, work and education. Don’t worry too much about ChatGPT for now, but be prepared to pay attention to the next iteration when he launches GPT-4 later this year.

Spotlight: The Impact of AI on Financial Forecasting

Over the next five years, spending on technologies that integrate AI is projected to reach $300 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%, according to IDC.

For finance leaders, the integration of AI will improve their ability to predict cash, which is central to their work and one of the most difficult to get right. According to Deloitte, his CFO’s biggest challenge in 2022 was the lack of visibility into exposures and lack of confidence in forecasting. And it directly impacts a company’s ability to plan, finance and manage its working capital in a cost-effective manner.

Forecasting is difficult during times of economic uncertainty, such as recessions and rising interest rate environments. Today’s volatile markets, global currency fluctuations, and inflationary environment mean that your finance team is in a truly critical position.

However, as AI improves and becomes more widely adopted by finance teams this year, it will become easier to strike the right balance between investing, borrowing and exposure to fluctuating exchange rates. This is interesting not only for finance teams, but also for AI itself. A technology that delivers on its promise to do good within a company is far better than one that just keeps teenagers from reading Shakespeare.

So, if we can ignore the headline hype and exaggeration, I believe we can look back on 2023 as a pivotal year for CBDC, innovation and AI progress in finance.

