Why Uber Chose Google Cloud: The Inside Story





Uber’s surprising decision to exit the data center business and strategically partner with two major cloud providers means that Google Cloud will own Uber’s data platform, some core infrastructure, and some This means that you will be hosting Google Security Tools.

In Part 3 of our series on what this groundbreaking change means for Uber and its two new primary cloud providers, Google Cloud and Oracle, Google Cloud’s Global Strategic Customer and Industry Vice Get an inside view of the big impact from our President, Umesh Vemuri. The role his company plays in supporting his Uber.

Today, we’re excited to announce a number of things Google Cloud is looking to do to help Uber remain a high-growth organization, attract customers with great experiences, expand into new markets, and drive innovation at unprecedented scale. find a way.

The following comment from Vemuri at Google Cloud was emailed to me. I will share most of his verbatim comments. Because we believe it offers a compelling view of rapidly escalating customer expectations, even in this accelerating economy. As a new type of capability that a world-class cloud provider must offer.

Greatly expanded role

First, we asked Vemuri how this new effort with Uber differs from what Google Cloud has done for Uber in the past.

“Uber previously leveraged discrete solutions such as Google’s edge network and Cloud Spanner to meet specific technical and business requirements,” Vemuri said in an email exchange.

“This new partnership will significantly expand the scope of our partnership to include hosting for the Ubers data platform, some core infrastructure and Google security tools. It represents a philosophical shift and trust in Google to facilitate Uber’s effort to move to a company with an integrated strategic approach to transforming Uber’s customer experience and driving global growth. “We are excited to continue to support Uber’s global infrastructure modernization by leveraging the power of Google’s portfolio across , cloud, advertising and the Google Maps platform.”

Hosting Uber’s data cloud infrastructure

We then asked Vemuri to elaborate on Uber’s decision to let Google Cloud host its data cloud infrastructure.

“Uber’s business model relies on data-driven decision-making and on-demand optimization,” wrote Vemuri.

“The company’s data platform tracks billions of daily events and organizes that data into a platform that is consumed by users around the world. is the foundation of every aspect of Uber’s business: data signals are embedded throughout the platform to inform dynamic pricing, predict wait times, and match supply and demand.Data and Services to Google Moving to the cloud will also support Uber’s future growth strategy by providing greater flexibility, scalability and immediate access to technology advancements.”

Uber CEO’s focus on innovation and growth

“CEOs who work with Google Cloud not only partner on cloud infrastructure that drives business growth, but also receive direct consulting and support from Google on their modernization and innovation goals,” says Vemuri. says. “For Uber, moving away from a self-managing infrastructure will unlock new efficiencies and allow Uber engineers to better focus on launching new customer and business services that generate new revenue streams.”

competitive differentiation

Vemuri continues: Google will not only demonstrate the functionality and performance benefits of GCP services in scope, but will also enable Uber’s ability to scale and reduce latency and improve security while delivering functionality to users in the future. recommended the state architecture. “

Another major Uber provider of choice: working with Oracle

When asked how Google Cloud and Oracle would work together to seamlessly integrate services for Uber, Vemuri was brief. “Very few customers use a single cloud provider, so we work in environments that use other cloud providers. This is nothing new.”

Uber could have picked Microsoft or AWS, but why Google Cloud (and Oracle)?

I think Vemuri has provided compelling insight into all my questions, but his answer to this one just shows a truly unique competitive advantage that Google has. I thought it was particularly good because it touches on some high-level issues as well as business leaders from all industries. It needs to be resolved simultaneously in today’s destructive times.

“First and foremost, we bring Google innovation,” said Vemuri.

“Customers choose us because we bring together innovation across Google to deliver industry-leading cloud technology built on a global infrastructure that delivers high levels of performance and availability. is.

“Looking to the future, every company must either become a technology company or be disrupted. And that’s why we’re building a transformation cloud that accelerates innovation by democratizing data, modernizing apps and infrastructure, connecting people, and transacting with trust, all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. The result is an organization that leverages all the benefits of cloud computing to drive innovation, generate new revenue streams, and adapt quickly to market changes and customer needs.”

