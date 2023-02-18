Goodyear and NASCAR Share Performance Legacy, Innovation Delivered in New TV Advertising





Official NASCAR Tire Debuts New Ad Narrated by Racing Legend Bill Elliott at Daytona 500

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From dirt tracks to superspeedways, Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) and NASCAR have pushed the boundaries of performance and innovation for nearly 70 years.

To capture this sentiment at this year’s Daytona 500, Goodyear will debut a new :30 TV ad during the FOX broadcast race on Sunday, February 19th.

Set to be narrated by NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, Goodyear’s new ad is overlaid with archival footage of races at the track from the past 70 years, highlighting the evolution of racing and Goodyear’s efforts to move the sport forward. I take the role nostalgically. The spot will debut when NASCAR celebrates his 75th anniversary of stocking his car and Goodyear celebrates his 125th anniversary in 2023.

“Goodyear’s presence is deeply rooted in NASCAR history, and the company has been there for my greatest victories,” said Elliott. “Goodyear is known to build tires that can withstand the rigors of work that drivers put in each week, giving us the confidence to push everything to the limit. I am proud to be a part of.”

“This ad celebrates our shared history with NASCAR and acknowledges our relentless commitment to never stop innovating,” said Meg Lee, Goodyear’s vice president of marketing. Goodyear’s commitment to performance and relentless pursuit of forward motion have guided us for 125 years and will continue to serve us as leaders in future mobility.”

Goodyear’s history of manufacturing and supplying race tires dates back to 1954, making its relationship with NASCAR one of the longest in the history of racing. As the sport progressed, so did the Goodyear Eagle race tires, leading to the introduction of new tire technology, culminating in the development of the 18-inch bead diameter tire used in his NASCAR Next Gen stock his cars today.

For 2022, Goodyear renews its position as the exclusive tire for NASCAR’s Top 3 National Series, demonstrating its commitment to continued innovation for the next generation of drivers.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. We employ approximately 74,000 people and manufacture our products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Our two innovation centers, located in Akron, Ohio and Colmarberg, Luxembourg, are dedicated to developing cutting-edge products and services that set the technology and performance standards for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, please visit www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Source: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

