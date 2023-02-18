5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week





All signs point to Texas leading the way in hydrogen market development, says a new report from Rice University.

The Baker Institute for Public Policy released a new report this week on the hydrogen economy and Texas’ role in it. Experts say Texas’ legacy energy industry and its geology make it an ideal hub for hydrogen as an energy source. The report was authored by Ken Medlock, Senior Director of the Baker Institute’s Center for Energy Research, and Shi Yu (Elsie) Han, Research Manager at the Center.

Texas is well positioned to play a leading role in driving hydrogen market growth, but whether this happens will depend on policies and evolving market structures, the co-authors wrote. I’m here.

Medlock and Hung argue in their report the impact of hydrogen on the energy transition.

It can be produced in a variety of ways, including steam methane reforming, electrolysis, and pyrolysis, so it can leverage different comparative advantages across regions, they wrote.

The report explains that Texas’ existing robust oil and gas infrastructure makes it the best place to develop hydrogen affordably while managing economic challenges. Additionally, Texas’ coastal geology is a favorable location for storage and transportation.

One of the deciding factors, writes the authors, is whether the policy will support industry growth.

(Hydrogen) expansion as an energy carrier beyond traditional uses in industrial applications will depend heavily on significant investments in infrastructure and well-designed market structures with appropriate regulatory structures, they said. writes. If either is missing, there is a danger that coordination across the hydrogen supply chain will fail, thereby undermining the momentum that may be building today.

GTI Energy and The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation funded this report.

Last summer, the Center for the Future of Houston reported how it is leveraging its Houston-based assets to lead clean hydrogen innovation globally. The Houston area already produces and consumes a third of the country’s hydrogen, and more than 50% of the country has dedicated hydrogen pipelines, according to the report. These assets can be used to accelerate the transition to clean hydrogen, and the report shows how.

“By using this roadmap as a guide and leading the Houston energy sector, we are poised to create a new clean hydrogen economy that will help combat climate change while creating jobs and economic growth.” We are ready, capable and willing to tackle these goals, as demonstrated by our record of overwhelming success in developing and developing new markets.

