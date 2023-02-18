Google pioneered loon balloons in the stratosphere. Was China Watching?





Alphabet pulled the plug on Loon in early 2021. This was a business decision, not a reflection of the technology, and basically the remote locations were connected without receiving a signal from his Phileas Fogg mutant descendants, so the mission made sense. I stopped doing it. Still, his Loon team, partnered with Raven Aerostar (who recently sold his Aerostar division to Raven), which has spent decades in balloon technology, can boast that it has pushed balloon technology to new heights. increase. We’ve made great strides in technology, says Cassidy. This point has been overlooked by many experts commenting on Chinese spy ships. After the Chinese spy story, everyone you speak to says you can’t fly a balloon halfway around the world and put it wherever you want.

X’s progress, if not directly aided by the technology Wu and his team allegedly used to send the balloon on its controversial and ultimately destined journey across the United States, I thought I might have let you know. The United States is clearly trying to slow the progress of the People’s Republic of China’s near-space surveillance program. To that end, Joe Biden blackballed six Chinese companies suspected of contributing to it. But maybe they got some of their best ideas for free from US companies.

To be clear, there is no evidence that Alphabet’s advances in balloon technology have helped Chinese espionage. Naturally, neither Alphabet nor Aerostar want to approach this question. But if China has been paying attention over the past decade, we’ll learn from all sorts of successful conceptual approaches and detailed descriptions of how to create, control and manage a fleet of balloons from X Division. I should have been able to. Knowing China’s penchant for keeping tabs on Western technology, it’s highly unlikely that Wu and his team aren’t tracking his Loon project. And if Wu is correct about the dates of China’s breakthroughs, they were all after Loon and Aerostar worked out a number of issues with what they called high-altitude platform stations.

A decade ago, it was not even a pipe dream to build a balloon that could last for hundreds of days in the hardest part of the stratosphere and remain stationary for months at varying altitudes. partnership. Now we have them, and they were decades ahead of everything else. If could survive in the stratosphere and change altitude, it would be a big deal.

After all, according to recent reports, the Chinese airship obliterated by the Sidewinder missile was a wrecked Arrow balloon that floated off mission control and took off on its own after snooping over Guam and Hawaii. This shows that China has a lot to do. One of his potentially valuable resources might be the Loon Library, his 432-page archive of technical material Alphabet released when Loon went offline in 2021. This is part of theLoon Collection, which includes flight data for approximately 2,100 flights and 134 slides of technical summaries. Shared in the welcoming spirit of open source, this collection is filled with detailed documentation and technical information. It would be great for everyone to share what Alphabet learned after closing the project. But everyone includes people on all sides of global competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-pioneered-stratospheric-loon-balloons-was-china-watching/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos