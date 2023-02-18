Google is reportedly paying Apple a portion of Chrome Search revenues as part of a secret, non-competitive deal





As reported by The Register, Google appears to be paying Apple a portion of all search revenue from Chrome for iOS in what appears to be a non-compete agreement.

A source familiar with the matter told The Register that Google is trading part of the search revenue generated by Chrome users on iOS in exchange for becoming the default search provider for Safari and other commercial benefits. part to Apple. The relationship between Apple and Google is an area of ​​ongoing scrutiny for the US Department of Justice and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which appears to be considering a confidential search revenue-sharing deal.

Google pays Apple about $15 billion a year to ensure that its search engine is the default option for Apple devices, but Google doesn’t allow searches on Chrome for iOS as part of its search revenue-sharing deal. The latest news is that Apple is paying Apple for a new development. It is said that few people know the details of this revenue sharing arrangement. The amount Google is paying Apple and the broader terms of the deal are compiled from the CMA’s report.

Apple isn’t offering any obvious value to users trying to use Google Search within Google Chrome for iOS. As a result, the CMA is concerned that the payments are designed to discourage Apple from competing with Google on its own search engine. This could have significant implications for Google’s business model.

The arrangement was first publicly referenced in an antitrust lawsuit filed in San Francisco on December 27, 2021. In a March 2022 amended PDF relating to the lawsuit, the complaint said that the benefits Apple would have earned had it competed with Google, minus the challenges and costs of actually doing so. claim.

20. With over half of Google’s search business conducted through Apple devices, Apple is a major potential threat to Google, and the threat has been designated as “Code Red” by Google. Google agreed to pay Apple billions of dollars and share its profits with Apple to eliminate the threat and fear of Apple as a competitor.22. 23 as “Code Red”. If Apple becomes a competitor in the search business, Google will lose half its business.

Apple and Google are seeking dismissal of the lawsuit on the grounds that there is no evidence of a horizontal agreement between the two companies, but the CMA’s investigation now suggests that such an agreement exists. It seems that.

According to The Register, this may explain why Apple has been reluctant to launch a rival search engine or develop Safari to become a credible challenger to Chrome on macOS. not. Likewise, Google would be unwilling to pressure Apple to allow his non-WebKit version of Chrome for iOS.

As a result, Apple and Google see a real interest in maintaining each other’s dominance. This segment of the market is said to be “per se illegal” under US antitrust laws, and is likely to come under attack as more information comes to light.

