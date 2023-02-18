Former Google employee tearing apart the tech giant’s bureaucratic maze





Google was once a great company, but it’s slowly crumbling thanks to a bureaucratic maze.

These strong words are courtesy of former Google software engineer Praveen Seshadri. He shared his thoughts on the tech giant in a lengthy essay on Medium this week. Seshadri joined Google in early 2020 after acquiring the startup he co-founded, AppSheet. He left the company last month, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his essay, Seshadri criticizes Google’s bosses and employees alike for losing sight of what matters: the user. Respect for users remains a core value of his Google, Seshadri said, but in practice risk mitigation trumps everything else.

Given that everything at Google has been running smoothly over the years is thanks to a money printing machine called Ads that has grown relentlessly each year and has covered up all its other sins, it’s Understandable, he admits.

The problem, Seshadri said, is that Google employees don’t go to work every day thinking they’re serving users and customers. Instead, they serve things internal to Google, such as processes, technology, managers, or other employees.

Working hard and working smart will not create fundamental new values ​​in such a world.

A focus on value creation, he argues, would change Google’s equation. Instead, the focus is on potential risks. This happens at every layer of process, review and approval as it can be found in every line of code you change or everything you launch.

Regarding career development within Google, he wrote: A disagreement with management is a career risk, so always say yes to the VP, and the VP says yes to the senior VP.

For Google, Seshadris’ essay comes at a sensitive time. Last week, the stock price of parent company Alphabet plummeted after Google shared a video showcasing the upcoming service of Bard, an artificial intelligence chatbot similar to his ChatGPT in OpenAI. In the video, Byrd gave an inaccurate answer to James’ Webb Space Telescope question.

Microsoft is investing heavily in OpenAI and earlier this month released an upgraded version of its Bing search engine that offers ChatGPT-like responses in addition to traditional search results. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told The Verge earlier this month that while Google is still an 800-pound gorilla, his company’s AI moves have shown rivals and they can dance. Said he wanted to show

Google employees took part in internal forums and criticized company leaders, including CEO Sundar Pichai.

Amidst all these complaints, employees recently received a reminder that the company’s early days were a scrap start-up. Susan Wojcicki announced Thursday that she is stepping down as her CEO of Google’s YouTube. In 1998, Wojcicki rented out her own garage to her Google co-founders, Larry Page and her Sergey Brin, to use it as a place to work on her early search engine projects. She then joined the company and played a key role in its rapid growth.

There’s no question that early Google exceeded all expectations. Today, however, Seshadri argues in his essay that there is a collective delusion that Google is still exceptional, and that in reality most people quietly complain about overall inefficiency. ing.

As a Google employee, he writes, you don’t wake up every day wondering how you can do better, how your customers deserve to do better, and how you can do your job better. Instead, he believes that what he’s already doing is too perfect and that’s the only way.

If he is correct, that may not be enough, as many believe that ChatGPT and similar tools will eventually challenge Google’s search dominance.

Google did not immediately respond to Fortunes’ request for comment.

