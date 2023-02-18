Microsoft, Google, New Era of Antitrust





In the past few months, the US federal government has filed two major antitrust lawsuits. One is to block Microsoft’s acquisition of game developer Activision, and the other is to force Google to sell part of its advertising business. In addition to the Federal Trade Commission’s unsuccessful efforts to block the acquisition of virtual reality startup Metas, previous federal lawsuits against Google over search, multiple ongoing state-level lawsuits against the company, and the FTC’s lawsuit against Amazon. It is reported that a lawsuit will be filed soon. It looks like the big tech company hunting season is in full swing.

But if the goal is to dominate the big tech world, antitrust laws look like a problematic weapon, at least on the surface. Antitrust authorities have a poor track record of winning cases brought to court. The primary reason is that federal law does not cover practices that regulators currently claim are harmful to competition, such as managing consumer data to create competitive advantage and self-prioritization of their own products. because they are not. their platform. But harm to consumers rather than competitors, usually in the form of higher prices, has been the standard for proving antitrust violations in court for nearly 40 years.

Of course, regulators know that. But they also recognize that the stars may be aligning and reshaping the law dramatically. must understand the complex politics of competing efforts to create They also need to broaden their view of legal risks and adopt a global action plan for both future transactions and current operations.

How a losing case becomes a winning strategy

Governments don’t necessarily have to win lawsuits to have an impact. First of all, a big lawsuit against a big company sends a message designed to discourage future deals. This is especially true for today’s most successful technology companies. These companies have long tapped into emerging markets by devouring promising startups already on the market. As Biden’s former competitive adviser Tim Wu recently pointed out, knowing that big companies are under heavy government scrutiny can make a big difference in the industry.

Even if a deal does eventually go through, regulators value everyone’s understanding that every deal will be subject to closer scrutiny. From the start, companies will find themselves encouraged to make voluntary concessions. For example, in the deal with Activision, Microsoft preemptively offered significant restrictions on how his Activisions products would be handled after the merger. Flagship titles, including Call of Duty in particular, will not be pulled from other platforms and will instead be offered as Xbox exclusives.

More broadly, aggressive litigation strategies, if unsuccessful, can wreak powerful havoc on companies deemed too powerful. Case resolution can take years. Meanwhile, senior management can be distracted by spending time dealing with lawyers rather than business. These companies may also speculate on current plans, worried that new initiatives could ignite existing lawsuits or weaken their negotiating positions. In the past, IBM, AT&T, Intel, and Microsoft were famously embarrassed for years by lingering antitrust lawsuits, much like today’s Google and Meta, and perhaps also Microsoft.

But we don’t just inform companies here. The Biden administration believes that taking a big swing, even if it’s a whim, will expand the types of damage antitrust laws can remedy and give the FTC and Justice Department more powers and resources to manage competition. A bill to do just that was circulated in the last Congress but failed to reach a final vote. That’s why President Biden called on the new Congress to pass bipartisan legislation, including antitrust reform, to hold Big Tech accountable.

play to another audience

There are also other political concerns at work. Europe has become the most important regulator for technology. As President Biden wrote in his January op-ed, the U.S. lags behind major participants in regulation despite its strong lead in the information economy. In contrast, the EU has significantly expanded both the scope and enforcement of its own antitrust laws over the past two decades, a campaign largely directed against US-based technology companies. This includes aggressive new legislation such as the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act. They are also conducting a more vigorous merger review, with UK antitrust authorities recently forcing Meta to sell another of her VR-related startups it acquired in 2020.

EU regulators probably explain why the FTC sent the lawsuit against Activision’s deal to administrative courts rather than federal courts. The commission knows the Europeans will soon decide whether to block the deal and going to administrative court first will let EU regulators know how the US views the case. We do not commit to litigation until the end. If Brussels or the UK sue, they are much more likely to scrap the deal (or get more concessions from the parties) than if Washington were to sue alone.

President Biden and his senior antitrust officials would likely prefer to regulate the information economy themselves, but in the face of the reality of congressional inaction, they have turned away from the increased power of Europeans. They are also happy to benefit. They also work closely, albeit reluctantly, with state governments, which share antitrust powers under U.S. law. In some cases, as in the case, the federal government is working with state regulators to bring lawsuits. In other instances, states have marched on their own terms, including the recent failure to unravel Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

thread the needle

The Biden administration clearly envisions a market with more competition and less focus. It is not specifically limited to technology. Biden’s nominees want to break up companies they deem too big and limit future growth through acquisitions.

They also prefer to take the initiative in pursuing these goals, which simplifies the process. It is unlikely to remain piecemeal and complex, characterized by mixed, if not subtle, signals sent to , trading participants, and competing regulators.

Faced with that reality, here are five essential rules for anyone looking to close a deal.

Wear your boots everywhere you face reviews.

Most large companies already have legal representation in Washington, either directly or through industry associations. But what about Brussels? Japan and South Korea have also increased scrutiny of global companies, and the UK has shown strength post-Brexit. Don’t assume, as Wall Street analysts often do, that Washington is the only significant M&A regulator.

You don’t have to wait for your trades to get to know and build relationships with regulators.

The worst time to introduce yourself to antitrust regulators is after you announce the deal. Microsoft and other technology companies have developed ongoing relationships with both full-time and appointed officials of regulatory agencies around the world. You may not be able to avoid negative reactions from regulators, but at least you will know who to talk to and how.

Frame your deal as a solution to a problem that antitrust officials fear.

Current federal thinking is looking at new deals through the lens of past deals involving technology companies. If possible, frame the deal as a way to acquire the necessary scale to become a new attacker capable of undoing the sins of the previous regulatory regime through market forces. For example, Microsoft claims to have a dominant role in the gaming industry, and is trying to convince regulators that Activision will allow it to compete more effectively against Sony and Nintendo. .

Know who your friends and foes count in antitrust law.

Partisan politics can be a problem, but the most important voices influencing antitrust authorities are the market’s suppliers and distributors. If they fear you have the ability and incentive to create a bottleneck, they can become an influential voice against your deal. It’s much easier to go through reviews right away. Complaints from competitors, on the other hand, are mostly supported by antitrust authorities because they see them as fears of the increased competition they want.

Be prepared to compromise.

Can offering concessions help you achieve your strategic goals while completing deals quickly? Recognize the priorities of different antitrust authorities to divide different enforcement authorities and turn public opinion in your favor. Come up with preemptive suggestions that can change. Voluntary concessions can also undermine government legal claims. Courts will take into account the possible effects of the stipulated terms when determining the possible effects of a transaction on consumers.

The government is focusing on big tech companies such as Microsoft, Google and Meta, and is providing free education to all business leaders on the global antitrust landscape and rising tensions between regulators. The timing and trajectory of reform may not be clear in the United States or elsewhere, but efforts to enforce existing laws and expand them wherever possible have become the global order today. Ignore it at your peril.

