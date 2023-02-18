iOS 16.4 expands 5G support to new regions and Google Fi users





Apple released the first beta of iOS 16.4 yesterday with tons of new features and changes. In addition to yesterday’s report, iOS 16.4 will extend his 5G connectivity to additional users. This includes support for Google Fi for the first time.

Update: 5G is now also available in Azerbaijan for the first time.

How iOS 16.4 Expands 5G Support

According to reports across social media, iOS 16.4 will enable 5G support for the first time in Turkey and Macau. This comes after iOS 16.2s was released in December and enabled his 5G support in India, one of his most notable expansions to date.

iOS 16.4 will not only enable 5G in Macau and Turkey, but it will also enable 5G support for Google Fi users for the first time. As reported by a colleague on 9to5Googe, an option to enable 5G now appears in the Settings app on his iPhone for users running iOS 16.4.These options are found in the Settings app[音声とデータ]It’s on the menu.

Google has yet to comment on enabling 5G support for Fi users in iOS 16.4, so it’s possible that this is either an error or the feature is removed before iOS 16.4 rolls out.

Another upgrade to 5G included in iOS 16.4 is support for 5G standalone, as first reported by 9to5Mac yesterday. This feature is currently only offered by T-Mobile in the US and can offer speeds up to 3Gbps. When it was released in November, only flagship Samsung phones supported the feature, but iOS 16.4 will extend it to iPhones as well.

iOS 16.4 brings many other new features and changes. As we’ve summarized in our full roundup, there’s a new emoji, beta test registration changes, and a risky preview of his Mastodon post in Messages.

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more Apple news, watch 9to5Mac on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2023/02/17/iso-16-4-5g-new-users-google-fi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos