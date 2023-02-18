A Google search rater says he earns more from fast food than his daughter





A man evaluating Google search results told the Los Angeles Times that he earns $3 less than his daughter, who works in fast food. Ed Stackhouse said he and his colleagues were "ghosts" and "earned the lowest wages in the United States."

A man who evaluates Google search results to filter out dangerous and inappropriate content says he earns $3 less an hour than his daughter, who works at a fast food job.

Ed Stackhouse, a “evaluator” hired by Appen, a machine learning development data company, told the Los Angeles Times that he and his colleagues “earn the lowest wages in the United States.” Appen’s sole client is Google, The Times reports, but Google works with multiple contractors and determines compensation and benefits because the evaluators are not considered employees of the company. do not have.

“Raters” help Google “classify information to improve our system.” This means Stackhouse may have to review violent or pornographic content. He says most raters don’t ask you to limit what they’re working on because raters who don’t want to see pornographic content “may get less work done.”

“I’ve seen graphic content play in my dreams,” Stackhouse told The Times. “This is why I no longer work late nights. In 10 years he’s seen child pornography twice, thank god it’s so rare. I want to quit.” increase.”

Stackhouse now belongs to the Alphabet Workers Union, and the evaluator who claims the union “earns poverty wages and has no benefits” is just like any other worker who makes up Google’s workforce. They want to be treated with “the same dignity, respect and justice.”

Evaluators earn between $10 and $12 an hour, but after months of protests, some were raised from $14 to $14.50 an hour in January.

Google says it has more than 10,000 raters worldwide, but some raters told Forbes that only 3,000 to 5,000 raters got raises, and how many in Appen AWU told Forbes that it doesn’t believe evaluators at other companies that work with Google have received raises.

In April 2019, Google announced a minimum standard wage of $15 an hour or more for extended workers in the United States. However, evaluators work part-time and do not have access to Google’s systems or badges, so company wages and benefits policies do not apply.

Parul Koul, a software engineer at Google and executive chair of the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA, said in an Insider statement that employees who work for the company “should not struggle to make a living.” says.

“We stand by Google’s evaluators to ensure that Google includes our members and colleagues in their own minimum standard benefits and meet workers face-to-face to negotiate the fair working conditions they deserve. I will support their request to do so,” Cole said.

Stackhouse did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. According to his LinkedIn, Stackhouse is based in Asheville, North Carolina, where he has a living wage of $39.49 for one adult and one child. Currently, the Buncombe County, North Carolina minimum wage is $7.25 for him. Stackhouse did not tell the Los Angeles Times about his daughter’s income or his role in the fast food business.

According to The Times, Stackhouse has a serious heart condition that requires medical attention, but Appen is limited to a 26-hour week and has become a part-time employee, making him eligible for benefits. there is not.

Appen did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Stackhouse is starting to see search results written by Bard, an AI chatbot Google is testing to compete with Microsoft’s new Bing, launched in partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, the outlet says. told to

In January, Time reported that OpenAI used outsourced Kenyan workers from AI firm Sama to flag sensitive and toxic content. was less than $2, he told Time. Sama ended its partnership with OpenAI after it was discovered in February 2022.

Sama is also working with Google and Microsoft and told Time it will stop working with graphic content by March 2023.

