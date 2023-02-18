Google tries to obstruct the Supreme Court





A Google spokesperson did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The Authors Alliance sent comments to one of its attorneys, Ben Berkowitz, who also noted that neither Alphabet nor his Google or its subsidiaries produced or funded the brief. said no.

He said our representation of Google in unrelated lawsuits is public knowledge, not disputes. We, on behalf of the Authors Alliance and a diverse group of individual content creators, have expressed our views to the Supreme Court on the important role Section 230 plays in protecting and promoting diverse and independent content.

But for Big Tech critics, the entanglement of interests behind Amicus Brief is another example of how these companies have used their resources to tip their scales of power. Besides spending millions of dollars on its operations, and the claims industry groups make to policy makers, Google poses another target for its operatives. It’s the Supreme Court.

These YouTube creators are just a new angle on old Google tactics. To boost corporate agendas in Washington, the zone will be flooded with supporters, often funded by Google, said Katie Paul, director of the Tech Transparency Project. Whether they’re policy groups, researchers, foundations, or YouTube creators, they’re all part of the same Google influence structure.

The Tech Transparency Project highlighted the author’s initiative in a report on Google’s manipulation of influence ahead of the Supreme Court case. This was originally shared with POLITICO. TTP has revealed funding from several groups, including the Omidyar Network, created by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Under Section 230, technical platforms like YouTube cannot be sued for content posted by users. Gonzalez v. Whether Google should extend the Section 230 immunity to user-generated content promoted or promoted by its platform, such as via YouTube and algorithms that channelize much of the content viewed on the Internet I am questioning. Creator’s Brief argues that platforms will be less likely to endorse a wide range of content, and doing so will increase the risk of lawsuits, making life harder for online creators as a result.

Major platforms may be less likely to host and promote content from independent creators, Brief argues. Emerging creators may be less likely to reach new audiences. Speech is also commonly chilled online, which could hinder Congress’ policy goals of promoting a free and open internet.

Among the creators who signed on to the brief was family vlogger Jeremy Johnston. Mikhail Varshavski is a handsome internet his doctor known as Doctor His Mike and he boasts 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Another one of his online is his creator Milad Mirg, who has posted a behind-the-scenes look at how a fast food restaurant works at Subway.

Also included in the brief was video game streamer Jordan Maron, who goes by the name CaptainSparklez and runs a YouTube channel with 11.4 million subscribers. In a video posted to his channel before the synopsis was submitted, Maron participated in a group call with YouTube employees, other creators, and creator-adjacent business people to find out what this all was about. and made it clear that they asked if we wanted to be. Part of what is called the Amicus Brief. The Google store has previously sponsored him Maron, and Google has sponsored videos posted by other creators who signed the brief.

Who paid for the brief is made clear via a footnote stating that the Engines Digital Entrepreneur Project made a financial contribution intended to fund the preparation and submission of this brief. The footnote explains that no other person or entity has made such contributions.

Engines executive director Kate Tummarello denied that Google was directly or indirectly involved in funding Brief. She also refuted the idea that the calls Maron described were convened by YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, to solicit signatures from creators.

“We understand that YouTube is updating information on policy topics that affect creators,” said Tummarello. As part of those conversations, Section 230 was discussed at high level. Tummarello said she was on that call too, and through the Engines Digital Entrepreneur Project, she said it was she who spoke with the YouTube creator to gauge her interest in the Amicus overview. . She said none of the signatories received any compensation and the engine was not dependent on or indebted to any funders.

Engine has supported Section 230 for years. [its] A framework for hosting and managing user-generated content (which I covered in another brief I signed), said Tummarello.

Groups receiving Google funding are not barred from supporting the company before lawsuits. In fact, a number of Google-sponsored groups have also filed briefs for this lawsuit. However, the rules state that an Amicus brief must disclose the person named in the brief, its members, or any person or entity other than the attorney who funded the preparation or filing of the brief. increase.

Besides the author, nearly 70 Amicus briefs on Gonzalez v. Google have been submitted. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mauritius) attended, along with the Department of Justice and numerous Internet experts and tech lobbying groups.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Tuesday. The case centers around his alleged Google and YouTube involvement in the deadly rampage in Paris by ISIS terrorists in 2015. The family of American student Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed in the attack, went viral on YouTube, and he sued Google over an alleged ISIS recruitment video that was not quickly removed from the site.

