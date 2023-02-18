The new emoji list in iOS 16.4 has the emoji we’ve been waiting for for years





According to Emojipedia, the first iOS 16.4 developer beta was released on Thursday, with a total of 31 new emoji designs arriving on iOS.

New emojis include new smileys, bobbing heads, new animals like moose and geese, and new heart colors like solid pink and light blue. According to Emojipedia, the solid pink heart has been a long-awaited emoji, topping the site’s top emoji requests in 2015. Emojis that dropped significantly in iOS 15.4 last year included a melting face, biting lips, and a pregnant woman. A total of 37 new designs.

Moose, donkey and goose are some of the new emojis iPhone users will soon see.

Emojipedia

According to Emojipedia, all new emoji are based on Unicode’s September 2022 recommended list, Emoji 15.0.

No word yet on when the new emoji will be available on iOS devices, and the design of the new emoji may change between now and the final release on iOS.

Apple released several bug fixes and patches with the release of iOS 16.3.1 on Monday, a few weeks after the release of iOS 16.3’s new features.

For more information, check out how to decipher each emoji and see which emoji you may have missed with the release of iOS 15.4.

Here’s the full list of new emojis in the iOS 16.4 beta: Shake Face Pink Heart Light Blue Heart Gray Heart Donkey Elk Goose Wing Jellyfish Hyacinth Pea Pods Ginger Folded Hand Fan Hair Pick Flute Maracas Kanda Wireless Right Push Hand Left Hand Pushing Hand Black Bird Right Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone Right Pushing Hand: Medium Light Skin Tone Right Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone Right Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone Right Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone Pushing Left Hand: Light skin tone Pushing left hand: Medium skin tone Pushing left hand: Medium skin tone Pushing left hand: Darker skin tone Hand pushing left: Darker skin tone

