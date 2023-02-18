Google India layoffs: Gurugram man fired despite working 24/7″





A Gurugram man, who claims to be one of about 453 employees Google recently laid off, took to LinkedIn on Friday to share his shock departure from the company. Sagar Gilhotra, former Strategic Partners Development Manager at Google, said his life was turned upside down when he received news of his dismissal at 8:34 p.m. Thursday.

The former Googler detailed his contributions to the search giant, including supporting the team around the clock, expanding YouTube Live Shopping’s India operations, and developing top market partners. Despite trying his best and receiving spot bonuses, he added that it was disappointing to see talented people get fired. I’ve done my best, he writes.

I am optimistic that this change will set me on a new path of growth and self-discovery. I turn this loss of rising again into an opportunity to grow, learn and build anew,” he continued. Thanking those who provided support during his tenure at the tech giant, Sagar concluded his post by requesting new opportunities and leads for recruitment.

According to the Business Line report, layoffs have taken place in various Google divisions. In an email sent by his country head and vice president of Google India, Sanjay Gupta, employees were informed of the pink slip late Thursday night.

However, it is unclear if this is another round of layoffs or part of a larger layoff of about 12,000 employees, 6% of the global workforce, announced by CEO Sundar Pichai in January. is not.

Meanwhile, Indian native Neil Mohan took over the top post at Google-owned YouTube after Susan Wojcicki stepped down as CEO on Thursday.

About the author

Multimedia journalist at Hindustan Times. Covering news from India, the world, business and technology, it keeps a keen eye on stories that engage people with roots in gender and culture. …Show details

Subscribe to the best newsletters

subscribed to the newsletter

Thank you for subscribing to the Daily News Capsule newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/google-india-layoffs-gurugram-man-fired-despite-working-round-the-clock-101676641790905.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos