Google Play Store Removes 14 Apps At Nadra’s Request – Pakistan





Islamabad: Google has removed 14 apps from the App Store at the request of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra). Nadra has publicly addressed the issue of personal data breaches of Pakistani residents, a US technology company owned by Alphabet.

Nadra took up the issue with Scott Beaumont, Google’s president of Asia Pacific. Hiang Choong, the legal director of the region. According to documents seen by Dawn, she is Stephanie Davis, the company’s vice president of customer solutions.

In a letter to Google regarding the breach of residents’ personal data and their privacy by Google Play Store application providers, Mr. Nadra described the issue as important and urgent and addressed the issue of personal data of Pakistani residents. He said the matter was being done illegally. Hosted on the Platform and sold and/or shared by various applications (apps) available on the Google Play Store.

Apps may use Nadra’s name and products illegally and deceptively to impersonate users, to give the impression that the App is in some way duly linked to, endorsed by, or operated by Nadra, to use the App or Services. He says he has an unfair trust.

Note that Google’s policy on impersonation does not allow users to impersonate others, Nadra does not recognize that certain apps are impersonating Nadra or authorized to provide Nadra products or services to users. We informed the company that we were implying that we obtained personal data from Pakistani residents.

It is very clear that residents’ personal data is being illegally shared and/or sold through these apps, violating the privacy of Pakistani residents and stealing data belonging to the Pakistani federal government. .

The authorities have asked Google to immediately remove all such apps from the Google Play store and curb the illegal sharing and sale of Nadras’ proprietary confidential information. Not only could this have serious implications for the security of Pakistan, but it also violates the privacy of its residents and henceforth we will not be allowed to promote such apps using Nadras’ name or logs. yeah.

In response to Nadra’s letter, Google has removed at least 14 apps from its app store, said Nadra chairman Tariq Malik.

He said that besides writing to Google, it has also deployed an artificial intelligence system to protect citizens’ personal data.

He voluntarily gave up super access to citizens’ personal data after taking office in 2021, making it impossible for even Nadras’ employees to access it.

Additionally, the database authority revived its information security department, which was previously dysfunctional after he left the agency in 2014, Malik said.

Published at dawn on February 18, 2023

