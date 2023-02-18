Vaclav Smil: A Brief History of Innovation That Never Happened





Excerpts from Inventions and Innovations: A Brief History of Hype and Failure by Vaclav Smil. Reprinted with permission from MIT Press. Copyright 2023. All rights reserved.

First, all major far-reaching advances have inherent, if not frankly undesirable, consequences. It may be recognized immediately or become apparent much later. Leaded gasoline, which was known to be dangerous from the beginning, and chlorofluorocarbons, which were found to be undesirable only a few decades later. Their commercial introduction epitomizes this line of concern. Second, rushing to secure a commercial advantage or deploying the most convenient but clearly not the best technology may not be a long-term prescription for success. of commercial power generation.

Third, the ultimate acceptance, social suitability, and commercial success of a particular invention cannot be determined in its early stages of development and commercial adoption. EXPERIMENTAL OR TRIAL PHASE: The abruptly curtailed deployment of airships and supersonic planes made this clear. Fourth, skepticism is appropriate whenever a problem is so difficult that after decades of trying, even a combination of perseverance and abundant funding offers no guarantee of success.

But both an acknowledgment of reality and a willingness to learn, albeit modestly, from past failures and warning experiences seem increasingly unacceptable in modern society. and often referred to wildly exaggerated claims about new inventions. As a ‘disruptive’ shift that ‘transforms’, it often makes blatantly false promises. Unfortunately, to characterize this situation as living in a post-fact society is not much of an exaggeration.

No breakthrough

Given how prevalent this category of misinformation about groundbreaking inventions (and their possible rate of development and subsequent impact on society) has become, a systematic review of this questionable genre It would be too long and too tedious. Instead, I note the breadth of these claims — the timing and detail of the impossibility is vast, from colonizing planets to accessing our thoughts. come over […].

In 2017, the first mission to colonize Mars was launched in 2022, and shortly thereafter, in preparation for a large-scale Mars “terraforming” (turning it into a habitable world by creating an atmosphere). ) was told that a large-scale effort would follow. colonization by humans. As science fiction, it was an old and totally unoriginal fable. In the 1950 Martian Chronicle, there is no more imaginative narrator than Ray Bradbury. As a prediction and explanation of actual scientific and technological progress, it is a complete fairy tale. , but one that has been seriously and repeatedly reported by the press over the years as if it actually progressed according to that delusional schedule.

In 2017, plans were made to launch the first manned mission to Mars by 2022. The years have come and gone, but no space agency is currently close to sending humans to Mars. (Credit: Pat Rawlings, SAIC/NASA)

(From transforming planets to reconnecting individual neurons) On the other side of this touted scope of invention is how machines merge with the human brain. decades. This ultimately requires the implantation of small electronic devices directly into the brain that target specific neuronal groups (non-invasive sensors on or near the head are not as powerful and accurate). , is a task with many obvious ethical and physical hazards. and shortcomings. But you can’t tell this from reading the press coverage of BCI progress.

This isn’t my impression, but it’s the conclusion of a detailed study of nearly 4,000 BCI news items published between 2010 and 2017. The verdict is clear. Greatly exaggerates the potential of BCI (“Bible Miraculous”, “Future Uses are Infinite”). Additionally, a quarter of all news reports made extreme and highly improbable claims (“Lying on a beach on Brazil’s east coast, controlling a robotic device that moves across the surface of Mars”). to “achieving immortality within decades”). ) fails to address inherent risks and ethical issues.

In light of these planet-forming claims and promises of merging brains, how easy it is to believe the many relatively real achievements that have been touted by the media in recent years. Car predictions were repeated. Fully self-driving cars will be ubiquitous by 2020, allowing him to read and sleep while commuting in his personal car. All internal combustion engines on the road today were to be replaced by electric vehicles by 2025. This prediction was made in 2017 and was once again widely reported as a near-fulfilled fact. Less than 2% of the world’s 1.4 billion cars on the road were electric, but the electricity needed to drive them was mostly derived from burning fossil fuels, so in “green” There was no. By 2022, about 60% of all electricity will typically come from burning coal and natural gas.

In the grand scheme of things, improving what we know and making it universally available is to focus too much on invention and see it bring about miraculous breakthroughs. It may bring more benefits to more people in a short period of time than one might expect.

Artificial intelligence (AI) should now take over all medical diagnostics. After all, computers were already beating not just the world’s best chess player, but even the best Go master, so how hard would that be for someone like IBM? Will Watson get rid of all radiologists? We know the answer. In January 2022, IBM announced it would sell his Watson and exit healthcare. Apparently, doctors are still important! Electronic health issues also affect even the simplest of tasks, such as replacing handwritten charts with electronic health records (EHRs). A 2018 survey by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine found that 74% of responding physicians said using an EHR system increased their workload, and more importantly, 69% said that using an EHR system reduced patient claimed to have taken a long time to see a doctor. In addition, EHRs expose personal information to hackers (repeated attacks on hospitals show how easy it is to extort payment to restart these critical data services). A poorly designed interface causes endless frustration. And why should all doctors and nurses be extraordinary typists? What should I do?

Such a list could grow considerably, starting with the childish promise of leading another life (as a realistic avatar) in a realistic 3D virtual space. People would prefer to live in an electronic metaverse (even if such a word would be the correct noun to describe such an act, I can’t find a suitable adjective to describe the reasoning of this method). Another obvious candidate is the incredible power of genetic engineering enabled by CRISPR. CRISPR is a new and effective method for editing genes by altering the DNA sequence and altering gene function. Sensational reports put a small distance between this ability and a genetically redesigned world. After all, weren’t Chinese geneticists already starting to design babies, only to be stopped by uninnovative bureaucrats? And another recent example: Franklin Templeton’s 2022. ‘s ad asked, “What if growing your own clothes was as easy as printing your own car?” Apparently, the latter (unrealized) option has come to be seen as a template for simplification. In 2022, even major automakers were struggling to get enough materials and microprocessors for their production lines. Just print everything at home!

In the grand scheme of things, improving what we know and making it universally available is to focus too much on invention and see it bring about miraculous breakthroughs. It may bring more benefits to more people in a short period of time than expected. ) is nothing more than a plea for a better balance between the quest for astounding future gains and the deployment of the well-mastered.

