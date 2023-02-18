iRobot Roomba j7+ Review | CNN Underscore





Hybrid robot mops and vacuum cleaners are pretty common these days, but they usually can’t do both jobs well. You either leave the carpet dirty, don’t scrub the floor thoroughly, or worse, get the carpet wet because you’re out of your way. .

So it was a pleasant surprise, but not entirely unexpected, that iRobot, the pioneer of the robotic vacuum craze, cracked the code for the new Roomba Combo j7+ ($1,100), a vacuum and mop combo. . Best robotic vacuum in the last round of testing. Really does a great job of both vacuuming and mopping, with a robotic arm that effectively lifts the mop pad out of the way when it senses the carpet, I It’s the first hybrid we’ve tested.

A hybrid robot that is good at mopping and vacuuming

The Roomba Combo j7+ is the mastermind behind vacuum and mop combination. It’s the first combination he robot we’ve tested with a robotic arm that lifts his mop pad even on the highest pile of carpet.

This is why this new technology is so important. In previous tests of other combo mop/vacuum robots, such as the Deebot X1 Omni and the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, the Roomba Combo J7+’s hands-off had to compromise to get closer to his user experience.

The Deebot X1, like many robot vacuums, has only one dust bin inside. This means that when you want to mop your floor, you have to take that bin out of the robot and replace it with the included water tank. Due to the separate tanks, mopping and vacuuming couldn’t be done at the same time.Although the Roborock S7 has space to hold both tanks, the robot arm doesn’t always get high enough off the carpet. Instead, the rug remained damp and had to be mopped and vacuumed separately.

The Combo j7+ proves to be the ideal solution for homes with mixed hard floors and carpets, especially those with high pile rugs. A robotic arm lifts up to the top of the robot, leaving the rug bones dry and a vacuum cleaner chasing down pet hair and dust. Also, a single internal dust bin holds both dirt and water.

It’s your robot vacuum cleaner and can mop as needed

Combo j7+ works in vacuum-only mode, but automatically switches to vacuum and mop mode when you slide the mop pad onto the robotic arm on top of the device.

So when I first vacuumed, the app asked me if I wanted to add a mop pad to fill the tank with water and cleaning fluid. I did both and it automatically went into vacuum and mop combo mode. I want to send it on its way and see how it navigates my front door, which is a hardwood floor with an area rug in the middle. I lowered the mop pad to work on the floor space.

Again, the magic of the Combo j7+ is that it will only mop down if the robot detects a hard surface like wood or tile. It will retreat when it senses the carpet. I picked it up a few times and moved it to the other side of the room to see if it would come back over the rug, but it never did.

Familiar iRobot design and details

Aside from the robotic arm, which you can’t see without moving the mop pad from the top back of the device, the Combo j7+ looks pretty much like our favorite robot vacuum, the j7+. The design has a sleek, modern look, with a brushed black plastic body and a circular brushed aluminum top piece with the iRobot logo in the center. The vacuum has only one button to start and pause the vacuum or press and hold to send it home. Underneath is the iRobots Dual Rubber Brush that does a great job of keeping pet hair from getting tangled.

Like other iRobot vacuums with a plus in their name, the j7+ includes The Clean Base, iRobot’s version of the base/docking station. Also included is a dustbin that allows the robot to empty the contents into the bag while charging. It’s weirdly noisy when empty, like a jet engine flying overhead, but it’s done fast enough. Depending on how often you clean your floors and whether you have a lot of pets, I especially appreciate that the trash bags hold about two months’ worth of trash before they need to be replaced. Because the less I have to do, the better.

The clean base is fairly large at 13″ x 12″ x 14″, so you’ll need to find space to accommodate it. Ideally, there should be about a foot of space on either side of the base for the robot to move into place. I put it in the corner of my guest bedroom and it was 8 inches on each side and was very easy to get in and out of. easily fits under sofas and other low furniture.

Other robotic mop/vacuum combinations I’ve tested primarily use only the water in the tank, so it felt like I was dragging a damp cloth around the house. It’s one of the few brands you can add (the company recommends using Bona Floor Cleaner Solutions). This makes a big difference.

If you’re looking for a deeper cleaning, you can adjust it in the app. For example, in my kitchen, I have him set to mop twice on the Ultra setting. This will give you the most water volume. The downside to this is that you will inevitably have to refill the water tank when it runs out. This is fine if you’re mopping while you’re at home (it alerts you on your phone), but not so good if you decide to clean while I’m out.

For the hardwood floors in my living room, I set it to run once in normal mode. For rooms that need a light cleaning, you can change it to eco (minimize water usage) mode.

A good and accurate map is needed so that the robot can navigate through the house while better avoiding obstacles (dining room chairs, kitchen stools, etc.). The Combo j7+ achieves this by adding more sensors than the original j7+ and combining a front-facing camera with iRobot OS 5.0.

Many robots I tested took hours to map a house. Sometimes the batteries would die and had to return to base to recharge before work could resume. But iRobots mapping is great, and in just an hour and a half he gave me a complete map of my 1500 square foot house. A new sensor helped distinguish areas with carpet instead of flooring.

Combo j7+ continues to learn about your space as you use it, suggesting places that need additional cleaning and prompting you to add clean and no-go zones on the map. For example, I created a cat litter clean zone in my guest bathroom. You can do nifty things like asking your voice assistant (Alexa, Google, or Siri) to clean up her iRobot when cat litter is on the floor. (There are also voice commands for mopping and vacuuming, so you can tell things like mopping the kitchen floor or vacuuming the bedroom.) And around the bar stools in the kitchen. You have set up a virtual no-go zone. For some reason the robot gets stuck on the raised base of the stool and the virtual wall prevents it from trying to climb.

The camera also helps the robot learn and detect obstacles on its path. For example, headphones on the floor, lamp cords, and even shoes I left behind. The camera takes a picture of the item it recognizes, so you’ll be asked to review the picture after the run, letting the robot know if the headphones are a temporary or permanent obstacle. Of course, machine learning still needs something. I once identified her one of my cats under the bed as an obstacle. However, all of my responses will help you get smarter every time you do a cleaning.

My cat uses cat litter and iRobot offers the Pet Owner’s Official Promise (POOP). If the unimaginable happens and the robot fails to recognize it as an obstacle, causing even greater unexplained chaos, iRobot promises to replace the robot free of charge. And yeah.

The biggest complaint I have is the size of the mop pad.The Roborock and Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni both have mop pads that are twice as large, allowing you to cover more space quickly. The iRobot Combo retracts the mop when vacuuming, resulting in a significantly smaller mop footprint.

Additionally, since the water tank shares space with the dirt tank, it is also smaller in size and needs to be filled more frequently. But to me, it’s a small price to pay for the convenience and reliability of a robot that can vacuum and mop flawlessly with the push of a button (or voice command) on your phone. .

I also found the Clean Base docking system, while smaller and more attractive than some of its competitors, to be less comprehensive. Automatically vacuums debris from the robot, but does not clean the mop pad. For me, this was a good compromise and I had no problem manually removing and washing the mop pads in the sink or washing machine after each cleaning.The Combo j7+ comes with two microfiber mop pads. and additional 2 packs can be purchased online for $20.

One thing iRobot would like to see added is a Do Not Empty feature that prevents the robot from emptying the trash every time it cleans. It’s very noisy, so it’s better to do it manually when it’s convenient, not when someone is napping or he’s working on Zoom.

With the addition of the Combo j7+, iRobot has made my favorite robot vacuum even better by adding a decent mopping feature. The retractable robotic arm, combined with obstacle avoidance, advanced mapping technology, and a relatively small footprint, is the best combo mop/vacuum we’ve tested to date.

Not only does it get the job done with minimal intervention, it does an excellent job of keeping the floor free of cat hair and keeping the carpet wet. Optimal.

Of course, at $1,100, those advanced features cost a lot more. So if you already own a good smart robot vacuum, we recommend adding iRobots’ inexpensive standalone robot mop, the iRobot Braava Jet 240 ($200), to your cleaning repertoire.

But if you’re looking for one product that both vacuums and mops your home, it doesn’t look like it’s lost its way off a sci-fi movie set. Combo j7+ is the robot for you.

