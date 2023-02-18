Is the Samsung S23 Ultra worth $1200? We tested the 200 MP camera





Samsung’s new S23 lineup is hitting stores now.

I’ve been testing the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with its new 200-megapixel camera.

It also comes with a $1200 starting price tag. So is it worth it?

To find out, I took over 500 photos and 175 videos with my cell phone in a combination of locations like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and the New York area.

I was particularly interested in low-light photography, as Samsung is pushing the idea of ​​”advanced nightography.” I believe this is the word they came up with.

This year’s phones are much easier to hold thanks to squarer edges. It’s one of my gripes with the previous model, so I appreciate it.

Before we get into the results, a word about the S23 Ultra. This is the most unique phone in the lineup. It comes with a large 6.8-inch screen, a long-lasting battery, and a stylus.

If you’re looking at other models of the S23 or S23+, these are perfectly fine phones and would be a nice upgrade if you came from a previous Galaxy. Perfect if you want to get the most out of it.

Well, how was the picture?

First, I don’t take 200 million pixel photos on a regular basis. They are a whopping 35 megabytes each. They look great and can retain a lot of detail when zoomed in, but unless you’re taking billboard photos, you won’t use this feature often.

There are lenses for ultra-wide, normal and even macro photography.

Zoom is incredible on this phone. Up to 10x optical and 100x digital.

100x zoom is convenient, but it becomes useless at about 30x. It’s more of a party trick than practical.

In low light, shots of non-moving things look great. The pictures are bright and well composed.

Things get a little more tricky in dark places with something moving. Sometimes the photo is in focus, sometimes it’s motion blurry. It’s especially noticeable when you zoom in.

Photos of people may appear washed out in certain lighting conditions.

Any time you take a picture outdoors in good light, it’s incredibly beautiful. Samsung nails it here.

Low-light selfies are a different story. Sometimes the phone works fine, other times I get blurry pictures. It’s a good idea to keep the camera still for a little longer than you think.

Video in good lighting is excellent, although it can sometimes look a little flat and has less contrast than the iPhone. The iPhone is still mobile his video king.

Video is also very stable. Samsung says it has improved stability, and it shows.

Portrait mode, which blurs the background of your photo, is close to professional quality. The results are quite astonishing.

Portrait video is also a big improvement over previous generation phones. Again, you can get really creative with the different styles.

Overall, this is still a great camera system, and I think it will improve as Samsung tweaks the software. Note that this sensor setup is still new to them, collecting data as people use the camera and analyze the results.

In short, if you like using various software, photo and video features, you will enjoy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It doesn’t always nail a photo or video at first shoot like the latest iPhones and Pixels, but it’s a powerful device that offers almost everything you could want in the palm of your hand.

