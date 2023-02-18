New 2024 Ferrari hypercar is here: V12 replaced by smaller hybrid engine





As Ferrari enters the era of electrification, development of the company’s next flagship hypercar is in full swing, according to a newly released video of a road test of the car. A new model with a pedigree that includes his legendary F40, Enzo and most recently LaFerrari ditches his V12 power in favor of a smaller hybrid his engine.

At last year’s Capital Market Day presentation, Ferrari confirmed that its upcoming hybrid offerings would feature V6 or V8 combustion engines, while V12 models would only be sold in pure ICE format.

Given that Ferrari’s Halo supercar will serve as a reference point for the brand’s future (which is moving to electrification), it’s a hybrid of sorts, as the electric warning sticker on the nose of this test mule indicates. is almost certain to be.

Additionally, the presentation hinted at a newcomer with technology transferred from the Formula 1 and Le Mans hypercars that use hybrid V6 powertrains. Speaking to Auto Express in 2019, Enrico Galliera, Ferrari’s chief marketing officer, argued that a more compact solution was needed: Electrification should therefore ideally be combined with a small engine.

It’s unclear whether Ferrari’s new flagship will come with a V6 or V8. The company’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 would be a strong contender to achieve hypercar-level performance with his hybrid assist, as demonstrated by his 986bhp SF90 Stradale. However, the test mule in this video zips around in a similar tone to his 819bhp 296 GTB with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6.

Given that the V6 fits the company’s motorsport commitments and the 296 uses a single rear electric motor for better performance, the new hypercar, like the SF90, has a pair of electrics on the front axle. Motors can be used to push over 1,000 outputs. bhp. This also makes it the brand’s first four-wheel-drive hypercar.

The final design will undoubtedly be more sophisticated than this rudimentary development car. Especially since Ferrari typically uses active aero elements on this prototype rather than big bolted-on splitters and wings.

