Google: Google cuts over 400 jobs in India: Post from affected employee

Google layoffs are coming to India. LinkedIn has several posts of affected employees and co-workers who have been fired. Reports suggest the number is 453. There is no official confirmation for the same. The layoffs seem to have affected employees across departments. A post shared on LinkedIn by the laid-off employee comes from people working in the engineering, cloud, and digital marketing departments, as Google announced his layoffs in early January 2023. CEO Sundar Pichai said the company would cut 12,000 of his employees, or 6% of his workforce. In a memo to staff, Pichai recently said Google hired it “because of economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.” He got fired yesterday. At Google, Strategic Key Accounts As manager/consultant he has focused on delivering his marketing objectives digitally to multiple industries at the top of his chain of food in India. he’s looking for a new role. Thank you for your support. I look forward to hearing from you. , advice, or offer an opportunity. Ravi Kumar Bharadwaj, Systems Development Engineer Hello. Recently affected by Google layoffs, I am looking for a new role. Thank you for your support. Thanks in advance for any connections, advice or opportunities you can provide. #OpenToWork #layoffs #googlelayoffsDivyansh Verma, Software Engineer @GoogleGoogle announced layoffs for Google India yesterday. This he has had a lot of speculation, speculation and concern over the layoffs in the APAC region for the last couple of weeks. Waiting for layoffs was as difficult as layoffs were. Similar rumors and speculation have been circulating for the past two weeks. At Google, it affects everyone, fresh graduates, Nooglers, and veterans alike. I’m not affected but I’m disappointed my teammates are affected + it’s really hard to see them go. It’s even harder. You don’t know how to talk to them, so what to say. When the hammer finally fell, everyone got hurt. Nowhere is it possible to understand what they are going through. I don’t know how many more waves of layoffs like this will come, but I just wanted to say that if you’re strong, focused, and work hard, you can end up in a better place. You guys are great, you rock, you’re definitely a great technician. So believe in yourself and rule the tech space.TBH There is pain in my heart and I feel I can’t help anyone.Strengthen all people in this difficult time. Ronak Agrawal, Cloud Architect @GoogleFew Three of my very close colleagues were affected by last night’s layoffs at Google India. I am heartbroken now. I miss them. They helped me learn, grow and become a better version. It’s a tough time for everyone, but please do your best. I wish you all the best, and I pray that everyone affected by the disaster will be able to get a good position as soon as possible.

