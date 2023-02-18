How to back up your Chromebook





Chromebooks are mostly used online, but it’s still a good idea to back up your data from time to time

Chromebooks are great computing devices for many people because most of their work is done on the web. It’s especially great for those who want a cheap device that just works. If you run into a problem and need to reset your device, or receive a new device and want to migrate your data, Chromebooks make it easy. All Chromebooks, including our favorites, are web-based, so there isn’t much data stored locally. Nevertheless, some items should be backed up. Here’s how:

How to backup AndroidPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY Chromebook data

Data on Chromebooks can be broadly categorized into two buckets: system data and user data. System data includes settings, app data, bookmarks, extensions, passwords, and other data normally handled directly by Google Chrome. This data is more related to your Google Account than your specific device. User data includes files you’ve downloaded, copied, or migrated to your Chromebook. You should be able to find this data using your device’s Files app.

There are different ways to back up each of these types of data.

How to back up system data on your Chromebook

To ensure that all your settings and preferences are backed up, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome on your Chromebook. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner.at the bottom of the menu[設定]Choose.on the left side of the screen[あなたと Google]Choose. under your profile picture[同期と Google サービス]Tap.[同期]is under[同期するものを管理する]Choose. Select the data to sync. To sync all data,[すべて同期]Choose. To select data to back up,[同期のカスタマイズ]then toggle on the items you want to sync.

Once you select the data you want to back up, your device will automatically back up this data on a regular basis.

How to back up user data on your Chromebook

Backing up user data is a separate process, as data is stored offline by default. Chromebooks have Google Drive integration so you can back up your files manually.

Open the Files app and navigate to the folder with the files you want to back up. Most files are automatically saved to your Downloads folder, but you may have created your own folder. Select the files to back up by Ctrl-clicking or clicking to the left of each file. Press Ctrl+A to select all files. Press Ctrl+C or right-click the selected files and[コピー]Click.in the left navigation pane[Google ドライブ]Tap. Navigate to the folder where you want to back up your data.If you need to create a new folder, press Ctrl+E or right-click[新しいフォルダー]Click to create a new folder. Press Ctrl+V or right click[貼り付け]Tap.

You’ll need to do this manually for any user data you back up from your Chromebook. It’s backed up to Google Drive, so your data will be there when you sign in to your new Chromebook. If you need the file on your device, copy it from Google Drive to your local storage. You can also access it from the web if you need it in a pinch.

If you want to use the local data storage option instead of Google Drive, connect the flash drive to your Chromebook and follow the same steps as above except select the flash drive instead of Google Drive.

keep your data safe

A lot of important data is stored on our devices these days. It’s a good idea to back up your data in case something goes wrong with one of your devices. There are ways to make sure your settings and files are backed up so you can access and move your data if necessary. If something goes wrong with your device and you lose data, there may be ways to recover lost data on your Chromebook.

