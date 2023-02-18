Here are 6 industries ripe for technology disruption





Certain industries thrive more than others when it comes to investing in innovation. Those who don’t face a do-or-die situation to meet the demands of modern society, the climate crisis, inflationary problems, and the ever-prominent concerns about an aging population.

Looking at global statistics collected by Tracxn from 2013 to 2023 across more than 230 sectors, education, hospitality, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, real estate and construction, and commercial aviation are lagging behind. Low funding and low start-up success rates are evident. Established. Whether due to high costs, difficulty in financing due to risky innovation and uncertain ROI, or other funding issues, these industries need more focus to move forward. I have.

As my colleague Arno Nijhof, who heads TNW Programs, the company’s innovation arm, explained, the recent supply and demand issues, along with the move towards a more circular and transparent sustainability approach, are increasing pressure on many of these industries to adopt new solutions now.

Corporate innovation is increasingly focused on making a positive impact on the world, seeking new solutions to decarbonize and at the same time build more resilient supply chains. TNW Programs identifies these opportunities by scouting and analyzing new technologies, startups, and markets in collaboration with many stakeholders, companies, and companies. The world is calling for change and new technological developments that create the solutions needed to reach that goal.

Let’s take a closer look at the industry in question with some startups challenging the status quo.

education

Over the past few years, our lifestyles have changed dramatically, and so have the ways we work, socialize, and communicate. But education has failed to adapt and adjust to people’s behaviors, tendencies, and society as a whole, and there have been few long-term technological disruptions in the past decade. For example, his 90% of students say they prefer learning online over traditional methods, yet the education sector accounts for only his 21% of the global learning management system (LMS) market.

Cloud-based platforms that allow remote students to participate globally are in greater demand. Similarly, while there is a growing understanding that one-size-fits-all approaches do not work when it comes to education, educators, parents, and policy makers need help to better tailor methods to different types of learners. There is still much more to understand. Educators need digital tools and advanced analytics to measure and track learning progress to gain continuous insight into what methods are working and where improvements can be made.

Many companies are also beginning to consider using VR/AR to enhance the learning process. Startups like Belgium-based Altheria offer VR training experiences that companies can use and tailor to their specific needs.

When it comes to edtech, according to Tracxn, about 36,600 startups provide technology solutions to businesses and consumers in the education industry. Of those, only 5,500 have been funded in the last decade, and he has received $31.9 billion in 5,850 funding rounds. More needs to be done to enable these businesses to thrive and provide the modern solutions that schools and educational institutions require.

hospitality

The hospitality industry has faced many challenges in recent years, from sudden loss of revenue during the pandemic to staff shortages to meet the ever-increasing demand. At the same time, hotels and vacation rentals are feeling pressure to improve their sustainability practices as travelers’ preference for eco-friendly accommodations increases.

Today, few hotels and vacation rentals are taking advantage of digital tools. For example, using AI to automate the sharing of information and answers with a customer before and during their stay, or installing smart in-room setups that connect to a customer’s mobile his devices to improve the customer experience.

By collecting and analyzing data at all touchpoints across the customer journey, executives can create a more detailed customer profile. A cloud-based property management system (PMS), such as Germany-based Apaleo, automates processes and lets staff focus on the personalized, high-touch aspects of the customer journey.

With only 3,420 startups founded in the last decade and only one unicorn, the hospitality industry needs improvement. The opportunity and need for a complete digital transformation, both from the customer experience side and from the owner side, is greatly missed.

Agriculture

As the world’s population continues to grow, feeding everyone in a sustainable and affordable way is more difficult than ever. Global population and food demand will increase by 70% by 2050, continuing to strain agriculture and food production.

The greatest challenge we face today is how to expand global food production to reach all populations without irreparably damaging the planet. Of his 20,600 startups that have provided tech solutions to the agriculture and food industries over the past decade, 2,410 have unfortunately been deadpooled.

However, 5,560 agtech startups received $52.4 billion in funding, creating 22 unicorns. Investments come from many sources. For example, TNW is working with Rabobank to find innovative solutions to help its customers in the agricultural sector decarbonise, Nijhof said.

One startup that has created an interesting product that is already available to the public is Beewise. The Netherlands-based startup uses the latest technology to monitor beehives to support healthy pollination and efficient honey harvesting. Anyone can order their own smart Beehome and easily track their progress using the app.

industrial production

Manufacturing is transforming more than ever to increase operational efficiency, scale smart factory initiatives, make supply chains more resilient and improve sustainability using innovative new materials and processes. need to do it. Sixty-two percent of manufacturers plan to focus on robotics and automation within the next year, and may start addressing some of these needs.

Startups like Mecuris are pushing boats forward by reimagining traditional technologies into digital tools. Digital tools are intuitive and easy for users to work with when designing orthotics and prosthetic products.

When it comes to developing and using more sustainable materials, the industry can reduce its dependence on finite materials and energy. Additionally, modern materials have great potential to enable manufacturers to create products with longer lifespans, further improving efficiency and reducing the need for frequent upgrades and replacements. Finally, by adopting a more circular economy, materials and products can be reused, not only reducing production costs, but also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, while there has been some progress in manufacturing, there is still plenty of potential for the industry to grow and develop. There are only 970 companies funded in the industry, and only 36 of them are Series C+ companies. Nevertheless, development opportunities abound, with 61% of manufacturers already planning to partner with specialized technology companies to help drive their growth strategies in the coming year.

real estate and construction

As in industrial production, stakeholders in real estate and construction expect more sustainable solutions to be implemented.

However, to make the industry truly sustainable, greater transparency is needed, with standardized grades across different countries and precise traceability of maintenance, analysis and reporting.

Entire markets, sales processes, construction and renovations must evolve, innovate and become more digitally mature to enable professionals to operate more efficiently. Forty-one percent of real estate firms admit keeping up with technology is their biggest challenge, but 30% worry about competition from emerging virtual firms.

Utilizing tools provided by start-ups like EagleView is a good place to start, enabling greater accuracy and access to property data using autonomous drones.

Over the past decade, the industry received $68.8 billion in funding for 5,410 startups. A significant increase in digital innovation will ultimately be required for the industry to become more efficient and reduce both financial and environmental risks and costs.

commercial airlines

Airline and airport congestion continues to be a challenge, but smart technology can help alleviate this and enable more user-friendly flight and package tracking. Similarly, ML, AI, and more have the potential to improve efficiency on board aircraft, identify faults more quickly, and help maintain the health of components and infrastructure. And like most other industries, the face of climate change requires innovation to improve the environmental standards of aviation, for example to improve fuel efficiency.

Only 1,380 startups have been developed in an industry that received the lowest amount of funding since 2013, raising $490 million in aeronautical IT and $2.9 billion in aerospace technology. There are many opportunities, especially for companies that provide software solutions to the aviation industry, and for companies that provide technology-based solutions to aircraft manufacturers to transform and improve the industry.

Startups like UK’s Hiiroc have already developed efficient ways to produce hydrogen with zero CO2 emissions using thermal plasma electrolysis technology that reduces both costs and emissions for commercial airlines. .

As each of these industries continues to evolve, more investment and innovation will be required to support them. Contact our team here for insights, strategies and tips on how to foster innovation within your organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenextweb.com/news/these-are-the-next-6-industries-that-are-ripe-for-tech-disruption

