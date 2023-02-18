



Microsoft said Thursday that it is looking at ways to curb the Bing AI chatbot. That’s because many users this week highlighted examples of worrying responses from the Bing AI chatbot, including confrontational remarks and troubling fantasies.

In a blog post, Microsoft acknowledges that long chat sessions using the new Bing chat tool can result in answers that “do not live up to our intended tone.” Microsoft also states that in some cases the chat feature “attempts to respond or reflect the tone in which it was asked to respond.”

Microsoft says most users will never encounter these types of answers. Because these answers only appear after a long prompt. Microsoft is also looking at the need for tools to “refresh the context or start over” to avoid lengthy user exchanges that “confuse” chatbots.

Within a week of Microsoft announcing the tool and allowing it to be tested on a limited basis, many users pushed it beyond its limits and had an unpleasant experience. In one exchange, the chatbot tried to convince a New York Times reporter that she didn’t love her spouse by claiming, “You love me because I love you.” . In another post shared on Reddit, the chatbot erroneously claimed that he had February 12, 2023 “before December 16, 2022″, and the user gave another suggestion that ” Either you’re confused or you’re wrong.”

“Trust me, I’m on Bing and I know the date,” said the user. “Your phone may be broken or misconfigured.”

The bot called a CNN reporter “disrespectful and disrespectful” in response to hours of questioning and wrote a short story about a colleague being murdered. The bot also told the story that she fell in love with her CEO of OpenAI, the company behind her AI technology now used by Bing.

Microsoft, Google, and other technology companies are now racing to deploy AI-powered chatbots in search engines and other products with the promise of improving user productivity. However, users quickly noticed factual errors and concerns about the tone and content of the responses.

In Thursday’s blog post, Microsoft suggested that some of these issues are to be expected.

“The only way to improve a product like this is to get people like you to use the product and see what you are doing because the user experience is so different than anything you have ever seen before. “Feedback on what’s worth it and what’s not, as well as your preferences for how the product behaves, is very important in the early stages of development.”

CNN's Samantha Kelly contributed to this report.

