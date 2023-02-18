WiseTech Acquires Rail Technology Firm Blume Global for $414 Million





Blumes solutions facilitate intermodal rail in North America. Credit: WiseTech Global.

Logistics software company WiseTech Global has signed a $414 million deal to acquire rail solutions provider Blume Global.

The rail solutions company is purchased from funds managed by Apollo, EQT and other minority shareholders.

Blumes’ technology enables intermodal railroads in North America.

The company serves intermodal containers and chassis for six of the seven US Class 1 railroads, as well as other intermodal equipment providers.

These providers include global freight forwarders and beneficial freight owners (BCOs).

Its platform enables railways to improve cost and operational efficiencies, as well as manage the complete asset management and booking process.

With Blume Assets, railways can manage and track critical assets throughout the supply chain lifecycle.

WiseTech Global Founder and CEO Richard White said:

This will further expand our capabilities in one of six key CargoWise development priority areas, integrating rail into surface logistics services in North America, one of the world’s most complex and largest logistics regions.

Blume is expected to record FY24 revenue in the $65 million to $70 million range, with an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin for FY24 of approximately 10% .

Additionally, the company is expected to reach breakeven cash flow by the end of FY24.

Blume CEO Pervinder Johar said: Joining the WiseTech Global group means increased scale and resources to make logistics processes more productive, agile, reliable and sustainable through innovative execution and visualization solutions.

We thank the team at Apollo for launching and growing Blume as an independent company, and are excited to embark on the next chapter of driving even greater digital transformation in this space.

