Google Shares Chrome iOS Search Revenue With Apple





According to a new report from The Register, Google pays Apple a portion of the revenue it makes from Chrome’s search traffic.

Revealed revenue share. The 356-page report published on June 10, 2022 had significant redactions.

Google pays Apple a portion of its search revenue from iOS browser traffic in the following situations: Google pays Apple a portion of the revenue it makes from Safari’s search traffic in exchange for being Safari’s default search provider. Google also pays Apple a portion of the proceeds pursuant to various commercial agreements. [redacted] search traffic.

– CMA, mobile ecosystem and market research final report

According to The Register, the redacted word is “Chrome.” And it was compiled from another section of the CMA’s report.

Under these agreements, Apple will receive a significant portion of revenue from Google search traffic on Safari, [redacted] on your iOS device. Google’s estimated payment to Apple for the default status of search in Safari (£[1-1.5] The UK’s total of $1 billion in 2021) significantly surpassed what was paid to its second largest partner, Samsung. This high payout may reflect Apple’s strong position in browsers (and other search access points) and browser engines (due to WebKit limitations).

why you care. Almost every year, we hear rumors that Apple will finally launch its own search engine to take on Google. But it never happened. Is this or why? Is Google basically paying Apple not to be a search competitor?

Maintain your lead? There is no denying that Google and Apple have a mutually beneficial relationship. And yet another theory has been discovered about how important that relationship is in this antitrust case, arguing that:

More than half (50%) of Google’s search business was done using Apple devices.

With more than half of Google’s search business conducted through Apple devices, Apple has become a major potential threat to Google, and the threat has been designated a “Code Red” by Google.

Google paid Apple billions of dollars and agreed to share the profits with Apple to eliminate the threat and fear of Apple as a competitor.

Google considered Apple’s potential competitor aspect as “Code Red”.

If Apple becomes a competitor in the search business, Google will lose half its business.

nothing new. Over the years, Google has paid Apple billions of dollars to keep it the default search option on Apple devices. What began as a $1 billion deal has grown to an estimated $15 billion annual (2021) value for Apple.

We discussed the evolution of Google and Apple’s search deal over the past few years.

read the story. For more information, compiled by the UK watchdog: Google gives Apple a cut of Chrome iOS search revenue, by Thomas Claburn.

