Precision Weapons Revolutionize Russia’s War in Ukraine





A precision revolution, recently voiced by a former president of the U.S. Army War College, changes everything. This past year, with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has become clearer than ever that he has three components to this latest military-technical revolution.

Constant surveillance, cheap autonomy, and wicked precision.

Space forces tie these reconnaissance-strike complexes together for multi-layered defenses across land, sea, and air. All of this forces us to rethink how we fight in modern warfare.

land. In early 2022, Ukrainian actions in the Battle of Kiev were a reminder of how anti-tank missiles affect armored vehicles. Much like Israel’s failure in the Fourth Middle East War of 1973, Russia’s failure to adopt combined arms tactics exposed these vehicles in a major way. However, the fire-forget feature of modern anti-tank weapons swings in the hunter’s favour, with pop-up attacks and tandem warheads to break through defenses.

Less hoped for was low-cost drones roaming around to coordinate the fire of precisely placed cannons. All these combinations could have caused bloody Russian columns to stumble across the border and save the capital. In her ensuing year, Russia lost half of its modern tanks and over 100,000 of her men (British intelligence puts that number at her 200,000, of which about 50,000 were may have died). Mass matters, which is why Ukraine is still under pressure on multiple fronts. Also, mass is a bad choice over precision.

Ocean. Coastal waters are also rapidly becoming uninhabited areas. Ukrainians, with the help of NATO, are able to continuously monitor the entire Black Sea, and anti-ship missiles can reach her up to 100 miles from the coast. It is clear that a Russian amphibious move against Odessa is far more feared than viable. The sinking of Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the cruiser Moskva, may have been accidental, but with missiles landing and drones lurking high in the waves, the shipless Ukrainian navy would strike if given the chance. can be repeated.

Eventually, enemy warships run out of defensive missiles or run out of luck. One day the Ukrainian drone her boat will be a real robotic submarine, not a jet ski modified, getting retargeting updates via a skinny radio mast and terminal perfectly for her run It may be submerged. To counter such threats, submarines must sound like fish and surface ships must look like waves.

air. A bigger problem may be in the aircraft. They must appear empty, like ether, to avoid attacks in the air. With the lack of stealth aircraft in the once-vaunted Russian Air Force, all of Ukraine’s airspace is approaching the exclusion zone, except for missiles and drones fired from comfortable distances. Ukrainian fighters have dispersed and survived, and helicopters continue to operate. But the real impact is from her HIMARS missiles in Ukraine, which allow him to destroy supply depots and headquarters within 70km (43 miles) of the front line. Long-range attacks by drones inside Ukraine also show that manned aircraft are vulnerable on the ground, where they spend most of their time, even during wartime.

Moreover, in December, Ukraine’s attacks on Tupolev bombers at Russia’s Engels and Diagilevo air bases revealed how even remote nuclear forces have become vulnerable to precision conventional strikes. rice field.

Stay up to date

Receive regular emails to stay up to date on our work

Sky. All of this is coupled with satellite constellations for navigation, observation, and communications. Against these unblinking eyes, counter-scouting is limited in time and space. The actual satellite remains out of Russia’s reach, or at least it has no intention of acting. Russian electronic attacks on ground terminals are nasty, but not very strong to protect against precision dynamic attacks. The decision by Elon Musks SpaceX to limit Ukrainian access to Starlink communications services is therefore disappointing. But in the long run, Starlink is just one service to him and SpaceX is just one company to him. Constellations are proliferating rapidly and corporate executives may be overruled.

Likewise, not all new weapons are equally successful. Progress in autonomy has been uneven. The big, obvious drones for riot control didn’t last long, but the small, disposable devices proved worth the consumption rate. Such a realignment should be expected in the current age of persistent hide-and-finder competition. In the early 20th century, motorized maneuvers penetrated no man’s land, but required a concentration of manpower and materials. In the early 21st century, such concentrations are vulnerable to surveillance, autonomy, and accuracy on land, at sea, and in the air.

This affects how and where your army deploys logistics, how and where your navy deploys surface ships, and how you bombard aircraft. Adapting to the new contingencies of war means leveraging the defensive power of reconnaissance-strike complexes.

Most notable is how quickly Ukrainians mastered techniques and tactics from near-zero capacity in 2014. Today, Ukrainian battalions have organic software developers, and Ukrainian volunteers wreak havoc with homemade drones. Bottom-up initiatives have built and repeatedly tested the tools of democratized destruction from the ground up. Similarly, does NATO’s military have what it takes to adapt to an attack?

James Hasikis is a Non-Executive Senior Fellow of the Transatlantic Defense and Security Program at the European Center for Policy Analysis (CEPA).

Europes Edge is CEPA’s online journal on important topics related to European and North American foreign policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the European Policy Analysis Center.

Read more from the edge of Europe

CEPA’s online journal covers important topics on European and North American foreign policy minutes.

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cepa.org/article/precision-weapons-revolutionize-russias-war-in-ukraine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos