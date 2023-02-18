LineageOS 20 frees Tensor-equipped Pixel phones from Google





First LineageOS release is for Google Pixel 7 and other Tensor-powered phones

Google’s latest Pixel smartphones feature their own Tensor chipset. This is a custom processor already available in the 2nd generation of the Google Pixel 7 series. This custom chipset certainly presented challenges for both Google’s developers and custom ROM makers. Google initially struggled to keep up with its own security update schedule, and there hasn’t been an official LineageOS release for Pixel handsets in a long time. This is now changing as LineageOS 20 is now available on all Pixel phones with Tensor processors.

LineageOS has updated their device wiki to add all five Tensor-equipped Google smartphones to the list of supported handsets.

Installation guides for all devices can be found within the link above, but at the time of writing, builds are only available for Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. No other Tensor Phone releases have been published yet. Published. LineageOS is adding all Tensor-powered phones to its wiki, so it’s only a matter of time before all phone builds are compiled and available for download. Please check back soon.

Just like any other custom ROM, be aware that you will lose SafetyNet verification for your device. This means that some apps may not run on your phone and some features may not be available. There are ways around this, but officially, LineageOS offers a way to modify SafetyNet detections to avoid potential retaliation actions from Google affecting all custom ROMs. I don’t want to

LineageOS also brought Android 13 to Google Pixel 2 in January. This is an impressive feat. Since Google abandoned his Android 11-powered second-generation handset, unofficial software support is the only way to keep the Pixel 2 working and secure. Most recently, the 2020s Sony Xperia 5 II also came with his LineageOS 20. LineageOS 20 itself arrived shortly after the stable release of his Android 13, just before the end of 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-7-tensor-lineageos-20-release/

