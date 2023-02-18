Evolving consumer expectations are driving healthcare innovation





Erica Jain is CEO and co-founder of Healthie.

Healthcare is witnessing unprecedented innovation, boosted by post-Covid-19 momentum. This has been long awaited as we have seen the consequences of broken systems for years. The traditional healthcare system is characterized by unacceptable costs, poor patient outcomes, and a focus on reactive rather than preventative care. Patients are becoming more and more active participants in their medical decisions and experiences. This will advance a new industry of start-ups to create modern, comprehensive healthcare solutions defined by technology-first, vertical patient relationships.

Our current healthcare system is built around data silos that hinder collaboration, with trillions of dollars being poured into treating disease instead of preventing it each year. Fortunately, the rise of health tech has spawned a new generation of leaders looking to tackle legacy industries, build better relationships, and ultimately bring patient outcomes to the forefront.

Telehealth 2.0: Collaborative Asynchronous Treatments to Improve Patient Outcomes

Covid-19 has accelerated the adoption of Telehealth 1.0. It replaces face-to-face sessions with video call visits for consultations that do not require physical procedures. Millions of people downloaded Zoom virtually overnight to meet with healthcare providers and continue to provide care. Coming out of Covid, we’ve learned that virtual visits are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how to deliver healthcare virtually.

Telehealth 2.0 takes the best parts of the health care provider visit and fuses it with capabilities not possible without technology, enabling care models never It has the potential to change. It’s safe to say that every virtual-first healthcare organization is creating its own version of his 2.0, but here are three common themes of his:

1. Combining Live and Asynchronous Care

Technology cannot completely replace the relationship healthcare providers have with their patients. Rather, it can be used to meaningfully enhance the care experience. Asynchronous Care allows providers to connect with patients via tools such as chat and webinars, facilitating the sharing of data that can be used to drive more informed healthcare decisions. Every healthtech company implements its own vision of asynchronous care, but the vision of building a care experience beyond a live her one-on-one visit is the success that many of us are seeing. central to the story.

2. Build a collaborative care team

Healthcare has traditionally been delivered in data silos, with minimal collaboration among healthcare professionals. For example, in women’s health, patients meet with OB/GYNs, OB/GYNs externally refer to lactation consultants, therapists externally refer to therapists, and so on.

Fortunately, women’s health innovators are changing this experience by building multidisciplinary experiences. These new models facilitate a holistic approach to patient care. Care team providers have regular access to assessments and treatment plans from all care team her members so they are better informed of their own care recommendations. Over time, patient progress and treatment outcomes can be tracked across the care team, after which a focus can be placed on the patient’s long-term well-being.

3. Create a personalized onboarding experience

Building best-in-class patient experiences should be at the forefront of any healthcare system, and today, health tech companies are leading the charge. They know that a more personalized onboarding experience leads to a more positive patient experience. Healthtech companies are leveraging the latest technology solutions to create dynamic intake forms, patient ratings, and surveys. This allows us to better understand the healthcare needs and goals of our patients and then better align them with care programs, providers and treatment plans. Guide the matching process between patients and providers, for example by asking the reason for a visit or requesting specific provider types or insurance information, so that patients receive specific care plans and recommendations can serve as a foundation for

Looking to the future: Enabling consumer-first healthcare experiences with better infrastructure

The first frontiers of consumer-first healthcare are happening largely outside the four walls of the hospital. Newly building start-ups are innovating without the limits of giants. I think over time we will find ways to partner with existing systems.

These companies typically start by offering self-pay services (what consumers are willing to pay for) and building B2B partnerships with insurance companies to scale. These innovators are building truly patient-first experiences and changing the dynamics of power. This trend will continue to grow, with healthcare challengers – entrepreneurs, clinicians, research groups and more – in line with their mission to provide better, more comprehensive, and more relationship-based care. , I believe, will be able to gain a large foothold in this area.

A new generation of healthcare technology infrastructure companies is being built to support virtual-first healthcare innovators. Consumer readiness for these services is driving the market forward from Covid-19.

Healthcare is following in the footsteps of fintech and consumer tech. The emergence of infrastructure companies allows innovators to focus on what they do best. Just 15 years ago, shop owners started selling online because shoppers started wanting to buy goods online, and Shopify became the turnkey for shop owners to do this. . In the case of healthcare, health tech innovators do not need to build core undifferentiated technologies and instead can and should focus their development resources on the unique experience piece. I’m starting to notice

Digital health innovation is still in its early stages compared to what will happen in the next five to ten years. This is evidenced by the current momentum with which companies are reimagining the healthcare experience for the better. These companies focus on the proactive care our society needs for better health outcomes. It’s also exciting to see next-generation infrastructure companies adopt an open API approach, building bridges rather than walls when it comes to enabling access to patient data. We believe this move will boost much-needed innovation in healthcare.

