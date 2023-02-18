Microsoft is forcing you to remove Internet Explorer from your PC





Microsoft’s Internet Explorer deserved to die. Or at least get rid of that misery. The 27-year-old browser has long been bogged down by performance and security issues, and Microsoft has moved entirely to the Edge browser. (Almost everyone else has moved to Google Chrome.)

Microsoft officially killed the beleaguered IE last year, but its ghostly presence still lingers on Windows PCs around the world. In an attempt to scrape together the rest, Microsoft has now started automatically removing instances of Internet Explorer from users’ computers. A software update for the Edge browser that began rolling out this week permanently disables Internet Explorer 11 on Windows computers with Internet Explorer 11 installed.

In a way it’s a fitting end. Microsoft has a habit of forcing Internet Explorer on almost everything, so much so that in 1998 this practice led to a federal antitrust lawsuit against the company.

Of course, everything is just stardust, and Internet Explorer’s fragmented wreckage continues in some way. Visual browser elements such as icons and shortcuts will remain on the desktop until a Windows update due later this year also removes them. Microsoft says it will support some basic compatibility features with Internet Explorer within the Edge browser until 2029.

Click here for more tech news.

instagram channel

Instagram is getting a new broadcasting feature called Channels that allows individual accounts to send messages directly to their followers who have opted in. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, announced the feature (itself a clone of Telegram’s similar feature) this week, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg showed off the first instance of it.

Channels act like a kind of one-way group chat. When one account posts content such as photos, videos, text her messages, followers can respond with emoji reactions or take surveys. This feature is currently in early testing and very few users are allowed to experiment. Channels are also available via Facebook Messenger, but this is also in limited early testing.

minecrox

where is your god now? Minecraft themed crocs are the real deal.

Craft in full Crocs comfort screams chaotic collaboration commercial copy.

Also announced on Microsoft’s official website, the well-known fashion-related shoe brand has partnered with the voxel crafting game to produce four pairs of shoes, ranging from elevated clogs to simple slides. Comfy kicksport Minecraft’s distinctive green and brown color palette with removable charms in the shape of classic Minecraft characters like Steve and Pig. They are both authentic and available for purchase.

chatting gettin

If you’ve spent more than a second on the internet this week, you’ve noticed that chatbots are everywhere. They’ve created endless art and conversations, and exciting conferences filled with marketing evangelism and cranky freestyle rap about AI. Chatbots now assist with online searches, even succumbing to existential panic attacks in the process. (They’re just like us!)

Microsoft brought back the struggling Bing search engine by introducing generative AI bots to direct people to searches. Not to be outdone, Google rushed to launch its own search bot called Bard. It’s the biggest rivalry ever in the increasingly competitive AI ecosystem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/microsoft-removing-internet-explorer-from-pcs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos