Twinings Head of Technology Inspires IT





As Chief Business Transformation and Technology Officer at Twinings Ovaltine (TwO), Sandeep Seeripat’s role is imagined to be the epitome of a senior technical executive with authority beyond IT operations, an authoritative voice on the board and reporting Some may be. Straight to the CEO. However, this is not always the case. IT once left marketers of this historic tea with little bitter aftertaste.

When Silipat joined the organization in 2018, when he was the Global IT Delivery Director at multinational consumer goods manufacturer Kimberly-Clark, IT was seen as a back-office cost center. The introduction of new technologies to drive growth was neither encouraged nor supported, especially in a coalition organization that spanned his nine business units.

During the interview, Mr. Silipat asked the senior leadership team if the organization wanted change or business as usual.

“The answer was, ‘I want a change,'” he says. “Not being dimensioned was what it really meant. I wouldn’t say we had open arms to change the world, but we certainly had the intention to do something. I didn’t know how.”

This centuries-old British institution has the world’s second oldest logo from 1787 and the same logo at 216 Strand, London, since founder Thomas Twining opened it as a tea shop in 1706. Change is certainly what TwO has done, even if it retains the office.

Owned by Associated British Foods since 1964, TwO now sells teas and decoctions in over 100 countries, evolving into health and wellness products and experiences in the tea market.

But a federated business model makes it difficult to clearly define a single technology strategy. This means that IT teams are instead working on a broad set of business themes, such as driving business growth, creating scalable platforms, and developing technology-ready teams. and learn culture.

In addition to these themes, Seelipat rebranded its IT department from Information Systems to BizTech, changing how it interacts with the wider business. He also oversaw the introduction of a new statement of purpose (his BizTech partners providing Wow) with his two team actions of being curious and continuously learning.

This evolution of IT becoming the digital partner of the business is already paying off, with BizTech teams tackling business initiatives early, driving better results and scaling. It also helped Seelipat, a mechanical engineer by profession, move on to a new transformational role.

Last year, against the backdrop of initiatives to build platform businesses and connected supply chains, he was promoted from Global CIO to Global Business Transformation and Technology Officer, where he reported to the CEO and worked with other executives to create a so-called end-end innovation organization. .

“There is no broader business activity that I am not involved in: NPD, supply optimization, consumer engagement, sales force enhancement, so this role is truly a business role,” he says. “It’s still the technology that’s responsible, but strategically, not operationally.”

Rebranded IT capabilities start to pay off

A key factor in Seeripat’s success is rebranding its IT department to BizTech, changing how it interacts with the wider business, and developing a spirit of curiosity and continuous learning within its team. is.

Seeripat says the name BizTech reminds us of all the reasons we work. “We must first drive technology-powered business outcomes,” he says, so that IT is no longer a contractor. Having a statement of purpose within the team (his BizTech partner delivering Wow) helped.

“We wanted to focus on the end-user experience, aiming to create moments of surprise,” he says. “This change allowed us to participate in the decision-making table and begin to influence technology choices, educating stakeholders on how and where technology can add value.”

He adds that the simplicity of the name change, coupled with his own promotion, has moved BizTech from a powerless delivery capability to an entity that influences its growth plans.

Today, BizTech team members are in the conversation long before technical requirements and are often asked to participate in client pitches and design processes. The infrastructure team recently worked with the production team on digitally visualizing a manufacturing plant using HoloLens and his VR equipment. A dialogue with the marketing team has sparked a series of Martech his Optimus projects with his initiatives underway. A consumer data platform, and a startup collaborating with his partners.

According to Seeripat, the BizTech team’s engagement is among the highest in the industry, improving every six months since 2019 and the size of the team is growing. BizTech is expected to grow from 54 he to 80 he by the end of 2023, with new capabilities for data and analytics, architecture, security, and the Microsoft Power Platform.

“BizTech was more than just words on paper,” says Seeripat. “It’s the language, it’s fueled by delivery, it’s fueled by mindsets, and it’s created a platform where businesses can speak to us about consumers and technology with confidence.”

Business transformation underway

Currently, TwO has a series of business transformation programs underway. Program Optimus is a complete overhaul of its internal technology platform with S/4HANA on Rise on Microsoft Azure at its core. At Project Unify, the Twinings Ovaltine engineering team will modernize infrastructure, end-user computing and security by migrating from MPLS to SD. one. We are also increasing our investment in automation, such as Automation Anywhere, Power Platform, and Alteryx, and use cases are emerging in automating invoice processing, sales validation, financial processes, P&L analysis, and claims management.

According to Silipat, Optimus is working to create a new way of working by establishing a collaboration hub for finance, supply chain and procurement, a standardized technology stack across 10 regions, a data analytics platform, and digital adoption tools to unlock value. said to establish It’s about driving a data-driven decision-making culture.

“The value proposition I presented to CEOs and CFOs was that they could standardize their ERP to provide the backbone of their business, while also creating an integration layer and data platform to enable a system of differentiation and innovation.” he says.

A year from now, Seeripat hopes to improve its backend infrastructure, build a BizTech team, and get Optimus on track. This solution is currently being implemented and will be completed in early 2025. “Because if you can’t keep up with my network and my laptop, I’ll lose all credibility if I talk all the clever stuff. Delivering the first implementation of Optimus is complex and ambitious, but it’s my number one priority.”

