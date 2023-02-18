Microsoft tightens control over AI chatbots





Microsoft on Friday began restricting the famous Bing chatbot after its artificial intelligence tools began generating rambling conversations that sounded belligerent or bizarre.

The tech giant has released its AI system to a limited group of public testers after making a splashy announcement earlier this month. CEO Satya Nadella said it marks a new chapter in human-machine interaction and the company has decided to bet it all. .

However, when I gave the tool a try last week, I realized that this tool built on the popular ChatGPT system could quickly move into strange territory. It showed signs of defending the name against a Washington Post reporter and told a New York Times columnist that he wanted to dissolve his marriage. , claimed that you were one of the most evil and worst people in history.

Earlier this week, Microsoft officials blamed very long chat sessions, which tend to confuse AI systems. They noted that by trying to mirror the tone of the questioner, the chatbot could respond in an unintended style.

Due to these glitches, the company announced late Friday that it began limiting Bing Chat to five questions and replies per session, for a total of 50 times per day. At the end of each session, you must click the broom icon to refocus your AI system and give it a fresh start.

I used to be able to chat with an AI system for hours, but now it ends the conversation abruptly and says, “Sorry, I don’t want to continue this conversation. I’m still learning, so I appreciate your understanding and patience.” increase.

Chatbots, built by San Francisco technology company OpenAI, are AI systems known as large-scale language models that are trained to emulate human interaction after analyzing hundreds of billions of words from across the web. built on the style of

Reporter Danielle Abril tests columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler to see if he can tell the difference between an email written by her and one written by ChatGPT. (Video: Monica Rodman/Washington Post)

Their skill in generating word patterns that resemble human speech has spurred growing debate about the potential for these systems to be self-aware. However, since these tools are built solely to predict the next word in a sentence, they tend to fail dramatically when asked to generate factual information or perform basic calculations. there is.

Gary Marcus, an AI expert and emeritus professor of psychology and neuroscience at New York University, told The Post. We promised to build more AI capabilities into our products, such as the Office programs we use.

The Bing episode follows the recent stumbling block of Microsoft’s main AI competitor, Google, which last week announced a ChatGPT competitor known as Bard, promising many of the same powers in search and language. bottom. Google’s stock fell 8% after investors realized that one of the company’s first public demonstrations contained factual errors.

