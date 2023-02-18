Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 – Heavy Metal teased! Here’s everything new in the game





Call of Duty Mobile recently unveiled the highly anticipated Season 2 trailer, Heavy Metal. After the successful conclusion of Season 1, his second track for Call of Duty Season 2 follows ‘Heavy Metal’ which is believed to bring a lot of new features and content.

“Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 Heavy Metal comes post-apocalypse. Introducing Diesel multiplayer maps, mech-style Goliath Crush! multiplayer modes, new Ravager Launcher Battle Royale classes, and more.” blog post.

Here’s everything about the release of Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 – Heavy Metal. No more waiting for updates. The game will be officially released on February 22nd at 4pm.

The latest season of Call of Duty Mobile, Season 2: Heavy Metal, gives players the chance to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass Rewards. This includes new operators including Domino – Intimidation Tactics, the never-before-seen Deadman, Maddox weapons, Unit Support perks, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and Call of Duty Points (CP).

All of this content will be released throughout the season. In addition, players will also witness:

New Multiplayer Map: Originally featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Diesel puts players in a charming yet secluded roadside pit stop in the heart of a barren wasteland.

Two new multiplayer modes: try your luck in Chaos Control, a new version of Control, or fulfill your desire to pilot mechs in Goliath Clash!

New Battle Royale Class: Ravager Launcher deploys a timed Sentry Turret that automatically attacks enemies within range using the class’s base abilities.

Updated Weapons, Attachments, and More: Players can get an enhanced Arsenal with the new Maddox Weapon, Balanced AR, M4 – Underbarrel Launcher signature attachment, and enhanced gameplay with the newly introduced Unit Support Perk. You can proceed.

