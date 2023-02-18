iPhone 15 Pro adopts radical “buttonless design”





According to a recent report, this year’s iPhone 15 Pro model will feature an all-new “buttonless design” thanks to an additional Taptic Engine inside the device.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the volume and power buttons on this year’s two high-end iPhone models will adopt a solid-state design similar to the home button on the “iPhone” 7, with a mechanical button design to physically press. Apple uses a similar method for its Mac trackpads. The trackpad doesn’t physically move, it just mimics the feeling of being pressed with a small vibration.

The new iPhones reportedly feature additional Taptic Engines on the left and right sides of the interior, giving users physical feedback and making it look like they’re pressing real buttons. This means that the number of Taptic Engines on the iPhone will increase from one to three.

Barclays then appeared to corroborate Kuo’s report, saying Apple supplier Cirrus Logic may have hinted that the iPhone 15 Pro model will have haptic buttons in 2023, Kuo said. later pointed out that Cirrus Logic has benefited from Apple’s order specifically. Analyst Jeff Pugh similarly said the iPhone 15 Pro model will feature solid-state volume and power buttons with haptic feedback thanks to two additional Taptic Engines. There seems to be a growing consensus among analysts about the change.

It’s still unclear how the new tactile buttons will work through the case, especially when direct contact is required. A compatible solution is required.

iPhone rumors from 2021 suggested that Apple could return to circular volume buttons like the iPhone 4, 4S, 5 and 5S models, so such a change could be considered a switch to solids. Hand in hand it seems likely that it will finally take place this year. state button. The round buttons not only provide the larger surface area of ​​touch contact needed for tactile buttons, but they also openly indicate the presence of new features, clearly different from recent “iPhone” models. does not clearly indicate whether the device has circular or rectangular volume buttons.

Since the iPhone 15 and “iPhone 15” Plus are expected to retain the traditional clickable volume and power buttons, Apple has gone to some lengths to successfully upsell the buttonless design to its customers. The iPhone 15 Pro model features a titanium frame, USB-C port, new Sony image sensor, periscope telephoto camera technology, 8GB of memory and a 3nm ‘A17 Bionic’ chip. It is rumored to be equipped with

