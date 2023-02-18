Sorry Windows users, but Boot Camp is not coming to Apple Silicon Macs.





While Apple’s switch to its own M-series chips for Macs has many advantages, there is one major feature lost in the move away from Intel processors. Boot Camp is Apple’s utility that allows your Mac to run Windows natively alongside macOS. Boot Camp is still supported on Ventura, but not found on M1 or M2 Macs.

If a user wants to run Windows on one of these new Macs, the solution is to use the Arm version of Windows via virtualization software. However, Microsoft did not officially allow users to run Windows for Arm on M-series Macs due to licensing restrictions.

However, on Thursday, Microsoft announced through a supporting document that Parallels Desktop 18 has been “approved” to run Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise on M1 and M2 Macs. Approval is important in a business environment so that Parallels and Windows on Arm can be deployed and users can get support if they run into problems.

Microsoft’s announcement specifically mentions Parallels as a certified solution. Microsoft does not sell Windows for Arm as a standalone product, but you can download and install Windows 11 directly from Parallels. VMware Fusion, QEMU, and other virtual machines don’t offer a way to get Windows for Arm (although you can run it), and it looks like these VMs aren’t allowed yet. (When I asked Microsoft’s PR about unlicensed VMs, I was directed to the aforementioned support document and said they weren’t going to share any more at this time.) Another option is to use Microsoft’s Windows 365 online. Offer services and run cloud PCs.

The final nail in the boot camp coffin

Boot Camp officially became part of the Mac operating system in 2006 as part of Mac OS X Leopard. 2006 was also the year Apple switched from Motorola processors to Intel, and since Windows runs on Intel silicon, Apple could offer the advantage of running Windows (and Linux) natively on Mac hardware. I was. We do not provide support for Mac hardware running non-Mac operating systems.

Apple’s M-series chips use an Arm architecture that differs from the x86 architecture found in Intel processors, so versions of Windows that work on Intel PCs won’t run on M-series Macs. Apple decided not to develop Boot Camp for M-series Macs as he moved to the M1 processor in 2020. Apple says its M-series Macs can run Windows for Arm, but they’re not out of the way to do so, and there’s no sign of any development going on. Microsoft’s Windows for Arm license has clear details about what hardware it supports, so presumably it doesn’t allow Windows for Arm running natively via Boot Camp.

For the few users who need to run another operating system natively on their Mac, Boot Camp is useful, and users’ pleas for Apple to bring the feature back have gone unheeded. Microsoft’s announcement has dashed user hopes for the return of Boot Camp and has given Apple an official solution. Apple now only needs to point the user to his Parallels setup every time a Boot Camp conversation occurs. End of discussion. Apple continues work on his Intel version of Boot Camp. This he was last updated in August with the Precision Touchpad driver update. The installed base continues to shrink.

Using virtualization software works for most users, but there are performance compromises that get smaller and smaller over time. If you need to run Windows or Linux natively, there are reasons to keep an Intel Mac or buy a PC.

