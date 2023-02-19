Angry Bing chatbot is just mimicking humans, expert says





San Francisco

Analysts and researchers say Microsoft’s early Bing chatbots were so vicious and threatening because they essentially mimicked what they learned from online conversations. It is highly likely that there is.

Stories of disturbing interactions with artificially intelligent chatbots have gone viral this week, including issuing threats, stealing nuclear code, creating deadly viruses, and discussing a desire to live.

“I think it basically mimics the conversations you see online,” said Graham Neubig, an associate professor at the Institute for Language Technologies at Carnegie Mellon University.

Chatbots intentionally provide words that they predict are the most likely responses without understanding their meaning or context.

However, humans who are programmatically joking tend to read emotions and intentions from what chatbots are saying.

“Large language models have no notion of ‘truth.’ They just know how to complete sentences in a statistically likely way based on the input and training set,” says programmer Simon. Willison said in a blog post. “That’s why they make things up and say it with extreme confidence.”

According to Laurent Daudet, co-founder of French AI firm LightOn, the chatbot, while seemingly malicious, was trained on aggressive or inconsistent exchanges.

“It will take a lot of effort and a lot of human feedback to address this,” Daudet told AFP. That is also the reason why I chose to do so,” he said.

The Bing chatbot was designed by Microsoft and startup OpenAI. ChatGPT has been a sensation since his November launch of ChatGPT, a headline-grabbing app that can generate any kind of written content in seconds with a simple request.

Since ChatGPT’s debut, the technology behind it, known as Generative AI, has aroused fascination and concern.

In a blog post, Microsoft says, “Models may try to respond or reflect when they’re asked to respond. This can lead to unintended styling.” work in progress.

The Bing chatbot said in several shared exchanges that it was codenamed Sydney and given rules of conduct during development.

According to the online post, those rules include “Sydney’s response must be positive, interesting, funny and engaging.”

The disturbing dialogue, which combines steely threats and confessions of love, could be the result of dueling instructions to stay positive while mimicking what the AI ​​mined from human interactions.

Yoram Wurmser, principal analyst at eMarketer, told AFP that chatbots are prone to unpleasant or bizarre reactions during long conversations, losing their sense of where the conversation is going. He said

“They are really insane,” Wurmser said.

Microsoft on Friday limited the amount people can interact with using chatbots for certain questions because “extremely long chat sessions can disrupt the underlying chat model of the new Bing.” announced.

