Where Music Artists, Filmmakers, and Tech Companies Appeared Before They Were Household Names





When Nick Barbaro got together with a few friends to launch SXSW, he had no idea how it would evolve.

“It may be a bit like Sydney, but we started with an event in New York called the New Music Seminar NMS,” says Barbaro.

“And they wanted to do a regional seminar. rice field.”

The NMS crew had to pull out of the event, but the first SXSW took place the following year in Austin, Texas. That was him in 1987, when music was the focus.

Fast forward and SXSW brings together hundreds of thousands of creatives from around the world, from filmmaking to technology.

Then US President Barack Obama spoke at SXSW in 2016. Willie Nelson gave a speech. Lady Gaga, Russell Crowe, Charlize Theron, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Bruce Springsteen are just a few of the celebrities who have graduated from SXSW.

Barack Obama was the incumbent US President when he attended SXSW in 2016. (Courtesy: SXSW)

The festival is also about discovering new talent.

“Billy Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, Post Malone, filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Lee Daniels, tech icon Daniel Ek Spotify, Slack founder Stewart Butter. Artists such as Field and companies such as Siri and Twitter were on display long before they were announced at SXSW, SXSW Partner and Executive Vice President Darin Klein said at a press conference in Sydney. I’m here.

And that element of discovery has been happening for some time. Think back to the 1990s and remember Hanson’s ubiquitous MMMBop tunes.

“I don’t know if they were around eight to 12 years old, but they turned down the music showcase,” Barbaro said.

“Anyway, they showed up and walked around, singing a cappella to anyone who wanted to hear them around the softball field.

“After that, I hear they continued to operate and had some success.”

Tech giants also got their start at SXSW. Before the world knew about Facebook, its founder knew about his SXSW. According to Barbaro, Mark Zuckerberg chose to launch there.

SXSW is also where many films will be seen for the first time, including this year’s Oscar-nominated ones.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once was the South of cinema last year,” said Barbaro.

“It’s like six events going on at once.”

For some creators living in Australia and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region, traveling all the way to Texas for SXSW can be very difficult. But Colin Daniels has done so 16 times.

The former music industry executive now has his dream job as Managing Director of SXSW Sydney. This October will be his first event outside of North America, along with Sydney, his SXSW home in the Asia-Pacific region.

“My main goal is to have the same vibe, vibe and DNA as South by Southwest,” Daniels said.

“First and foremost, it’s all about discovery.

“Discovering new co-workers to be friends with, discovering bands, discovering new tech, or discovering great speakers you’ve never heard of, or discovering new genres of movies you’re in. I might be in love with you.”

Colin Danielshas attended SXSW 16 times in Austin, Texas. (Credit: SXSW Sydney)

Daniels said everyone will see SXSW through a different lens.

“It’s like six events going on at once,” he said.

“We have conferences. We have game festivals, music showcase festivals, public music events, and screen festivals.

“There are tech and innovation industry events, and there are networking events.”

He said SXSW Sydney will attract talent from across the region.

“We want to engage all countries and communities across the region, from the Pacific islands to New Zealand, China and India.

“South Asia, Southeast Asia, North Asia, Japan”

The NSW government has partnered with SXSW, and SXSW is expected to attract 27,000 visitors in its first year and inject more than $24 million into the state’s economy, Tourism and Arts Minister Ben Franklin told a press conference. I’m talking

“South by Southwest will be an unprecedented event for the city.

“We offer discovery, networking and fun all within walking distance of the CBD and surrounding areas such as Haymarket, Darling Harbour, Ultimo and Chippendale.”

Annual event guaranteed for the first 5 years. The minister did not disclose how much the state government was spending on the event.When asked about Western Sydney, organizers emphasized the importance of everything being within walking distance. .

It’s not cheap to attend either, with early registration badges ranging from $895 to $1,295 for the platinum badge if you’re interested in technology and innovation, games, music, or screens.

Futurist Amy Webb is the first keynote speaker announced at SXSW Sydney. (Credit: SXSW Sydney)

SXSW Sydney presented some of the featured speakers with American futurist Amy Webb announced as the first keynote address.

“Amy was one of our most requested speakers,” Daniels said.

“Amy is a futurist. Amy consults with several Fortune 500 companies around the world.

“Amy was talking about AI long before it was a buzzword. Amy gives us a glimpse into what’s next.”

Also announced were Canva’s Guy Kawasaki and Netflix’s Content Director Que Minh Luu, responsible for bringing shows like Heartbreak High to the streaming service.

Mr. Daniels has every intention to make the event a success.

“I understand my role as part event producer, but very importantly, stewardship of a brand and an event as exciting as Austin.”

SXSW Sydney takes place October 15-22.

