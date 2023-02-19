How to download images on Google





Google Search is a powerful tool and one of the best ways to find almost anything on the Internet, including images. Downloading images from Google is relatively easy, but there are a few important tips that can make this easier and safer.

You can access Google Images from smartphones, suitable tablets, and computers. Tablets can function as mobile devices or computers, so you have more options. Tablet owners can select the mobile version of her Google image and follow the smartphone instructions, or request the desktop version of his Google search and use the desktop version of his browser method below.

One of the key points when downloading images is to avoid copyright issues. Google Image Search allows you to retrieve images from any indexed website with few restrictions on source or content. There are ways to limit the search to images that can be reused and reduce the chances of showing inappropriate photos during a search.

Avoid image copyright issues

Downloading and reusing copyrighted images without permission can get you into legal trouble. You may have heard of Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notices. Google and other popular websites quickly remove posts that violate copyright law.

Not all images found on Google are copyrighted. If you see a watermark, it means that the owner of the image wants to be paid for their work. If in doubt, dig deeper to determine if attribution is sufficient or if you need to pay a license fee. You can find photos with a Creative Commons license on Google Images. We have an excellent guide to the best places to find free stock photos.

To avoid legal issues and protect your social media accounts, use copyrighted photos and images only with permission from the original creator.

Find Creative Commons images on your phone

Whether you’re using Android or an iPhone, Creative Commons images are the safest choice when it comes to reusing images, and the same process works for any type of smartphone.

On any Google Images result page,[ツール]Tap the button. On smartphones, it’s an icon that looks like three sliders. Several options are displayed below, including a usage rights filter. To remove copyrighted images, select Creative Commons License from this menu. Google cannot guarantee that the images displayed are under the Creative Commons license. It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that the images are safe to use and determine the license terms. After filtering the list, select the image for which you want to view details.below the image[アクセス]Select the button to open a web page containing this image. You can find license information on this website. In some cases, you may need to contact the image rights owner to provide attribution or ask for permission. What about fair use of images?

Fair use is a legal principle that allows you to use copyrighted images without buying a license, asking for permission, or showing attribution. This is a complex topic, but generally speaking, it is permissible to use copyrighted images for review and commentary.

Stock photos are not eligible for fair use. However, some companies allow the use of stock images as long as they follow their linking and attribution rules. Generally, this means mentioning the owner’s name (individual, company, or organization) and providing a link to the source of the image.

Google has a support page that details copyright and fair use issues related to Google Search.

If copyright concerns seem too great, we encourage you to use your own images. This is much safer, especially if you created images or took pictures. Google Photos is great for that.

How to download photos from Google Images

The best way to search and download images from Google is below the search box[Google 画像]is to use tabs. This will give you pages of photos and images that match your keywords. Selecting this tab presents several options for narrowing your search. We’ll see later how to filter with search options. If you find what you need quickly, you can download images from Google without any other tweaks. You can search from your Android smartphone, iPhone, or desktop browser.

After performing a search from the Chrome browser for Android, look under the search bar on the Google search page and[画像]Tap the button. Scroll through the list of images to find an image of interest. Tap a thumbnail to open a larger view of the image. Press and hold this image until a menu pops up.[画像をダウンロード]to save a copy on your phone. The file is saved to your phone’s Downloads folder. From Safari browser on iPhone

Finding and downloading images from Google Search works the same in Safari when using an iPhone, but[写真に保存]Select to save a copy to your phone. Images can be found in the Photos app on your iPhone.

From your desktop browser[イメージ]Click the button. If you don’t see it under the Google search bar,[その他]Select the button and from the context menu[画像]Choose. A page full of thumbnails loads and you can scroll down to see more details.Select a thumbnail that interests you to enlarge it.Right click on that image and depending on your browser[画像を保存]or[画像をダウンロード]Choose. Images are saved to your Downloads folder unless you choose a different default location for downloads. Filter Google Image Search

Google Image Search has tool buttons to narrow your search by time, image type, size, color, and license. The other options are easy to understand, but phones and computers present different choices.

Google Image Tool for Android or iPhone

The steps are the same whether you have an Android device or an iPhone.

Tap the tool button, which looks like a stack of three horizontal sliders, to reveal more options.[色]Tap the menu to open a palette of 12 colors. Select a color to narrow your search and show only images with the selected color.[最新]Tap the button to see the most recent results first. This is a good way to find topical images. Tap the GIF button to filter the results and view images in GIF format. This allows you to find animated images, but GIFs can also be static images.[HD]Tap to refine your search and view larger images. Tap a product to see an image of the product available for purchase. His Google image tool size menu on desktop browsers lets you choose large, medium, or icon. In addition to 12 color choices, you can choose black and white or transparent, which means the image has no background. Added clip art and line art to GIF options in mobile browsers.[時間]to limit your search to photos posted in the last 24 hours, or the last week, month, or year.Hide inappropriate images using Safe Search

The Safe Search option appears in the left sidebar on mobile or in the top right corner on computers. Safe Search hides images that depict violence, gore, or sexually explicit content. In the sidebar on mobile, in the top right corner of the results page on computer.

You can avoid shock and embarrassment when searching for everyday images that may unexpectedly overlap with inappropriate content when you’re at work or have kids. It’s a quirky world, and the internet can mix the mundane and the extraordinary on one page of him, confusing Google Image Search with irrelevant and unnecessary images in irrelevant searches. there is.

Collect without downloading

If your goal is to build a collection of images, you may not need to download the images. Google Collections lets you group your images into an online library that’s easy to find and review later. Collections can also be shared with other users.

Once you find the image, in the upper right corner[その他]Open the menu (icon that looks like three vertical dots) to see your options.[保存]to add the image to your favorite images. A small status bar appears near the bottom of the screen with options to change to a different collection.[変更]Select the button to select from a list of collections or create a new collection. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper left corner to open the sidebar.To view or share your collection, from the left sidebar in the upper-right corner of any Google Images results page, click[コレクション]Select a button.

Save space on your phone and computer by using Google Collections instead of downloading images.

Visual search explodes

You’re not the only one interested in images. According to Google’s blog, over 8 billion visual searches are performed through Google Lens each month. If you want to learn more about Google Lens, check out our guide to Google Lens: What it is and how to use it. Google Images is estimated to account for over 10% of his Google searches.

According to Google, mobile searches for images grew by more than 60% in 2018. This is probably why Google continues to add image-related features every year. Photos and images are popular, so we encourage you to include them in your social media and forum posts, websites, and presentations. Before using an image, make sure you have permission to download and use the image from Google, and remember to give attribution where appropriate.

