Funding for Carbon Reduction Technologies Reaches $4.2 Billion

Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant.

AFP via Getty Images

Venture capital investment slowed in 2022 across many industries after hitting new highs in 2021, but not for carbon mitigation. According to PitchBook, investors put about $4.2 billion into startups working on technologies that reduce carbon emissions last year. This is up from his $3.6 billion in 2021. The number of deals also increased from 167 in 2021 to 204 in 2022. Canada-based carbon capture startup Svante announced in December that it raised $318 million in a Series E round led by Chevron Technology Ventures, its largest funding of the year. . Svantes technology includes an organometallic framework, a porous compound used in filters that capture CO2 from industrial chimneys. The company said the funds will be used to build a commercial filter manufacturing facility in Vancouver. PitchBook cites a range of factors, including new pledges to reduce carbon emissions and the passage of anti-inflation legislation, as some of the factors driving continued space investment in 2023.

big lead

High levels of air pollution in California.

Getty Images Air pollution is more dangerous than previously understood

While many recent studies have drawn stronger links between air pollution and serious health problems, there are some steps experts recommend individuals and countries take to reduce air pollution. there is.

discovery and innovation

Air pollution from wood stoves increased by 124% from 2011 to 2021, according to new figures released by the UK government this week. Air pollution from fuel-burning industrial sites increased 379% over the same period.

The Ocean Cleanup Project says its recent $25 million donation will help launch a third iteration of floating barriers to capture plastic targeted at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch between Hawaii and California. .

Sustainability deals of the week

Recycling carbon: Illinois-based LanzaTech, a company developing gas fermentation technology that turns waste carbon into fuel, fabrics and packaging, went public in a SPAC merger and began trading on the NASDAQ last week.

Transport Tech: VivaCity, a London-based startup that uses sensors and artificial intelligence to collect data on traffic patterns, has raised over $8 million to expand into North America.

on the horizon

World Bank President David Malpass said this week he plans to step down in June, almost a year before his five-year term ends. It comes five months after controversial comments about the burning of fossil fuels and their role in climate change.

What else I read this week

World’s largest natural skating rink shuts down because it’s too warm (The Washington Post)

Meet the millennial scientists leading the Biden administration’s push for a nuclear revival (Inside Climate News)

Glimpse beneath iconic glacier reveals how it affects sea level rise (Nature)

green traffic update

Tesla charging station.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

A major challenge to getting more Americans to drive electric vehicles is building and deploying more public chargers across the country. Tesla already has an extensive network of chargers, which until now were only open to customers. That will change soon, as the company said it would make 7,500 dedicated chargers available to all EV drivers and take advantage of generous new subsidies created by the Biden administration.

big transportation story

On February 13, 2023, Ford Chairman Bill Ford announced plans to invest $3.5 billion in a lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

Ford Motor Co. Ford to Build $3.5 Billion Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Plant in Michigan

Ford had a lot of early success with its electric Mustang Mach-E crossover and F-150 Lightning pickup, but both vehicles rely on expensive lithium-ion batteries. The automaker said this week it plans to change things up a bit with plans to build a factory in Michigan.Lithium iron phosphate batteries use cheaper raw materials and are less likely to overheat or catch fire. , LFP batteries can hold a little less energy, but Ford believes their thermal stability allows for tighter packaging to compensate.

Other green transport news

Current hurdles to getting more electric cars on the road (Alan Ohnsman with PBS Newshour)

Combustion Collapse: Global Phase-out of Gasoline Vehicles

Tesla recalls over 360,000 cars for self-driving crash risks

Europe’s tougher 2035 CO2 laws give supercar makers a free pass

CharterUP looks to revive pandemic-shattered heavy-duty bus industry

European proposal to cut truck CO2 emissions by 90% denounced as alarming

Addionics new 3D pilot line aimed at improving EV battery performance

Welsh government scraps all road building projects after advice from car addiction expert

Ford cuts 11% of European jobs as EV development costs mesh

