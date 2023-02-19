Description: Chinese tech company working on ChatGPT-style technology





The global buzz around Microsoft’s chatbot ChatGPT spread to China, boosting the stock prices of artificial intelligence (AI) companies, and one after another, local companies began to announce competing projects.

Like Microsoft and Google, Chinese tech giants such as Baidu and Alibaba as well as smaller start-ups have been working on AI projects for years.

While Chinese chatbots are primarily focused on social interactions, ChatGPT, which learns from large amounts of data how to answer user prompts like a human, can be used for more specialized tasks such as programming and writing essays. provides better performance.

Below is a list of Chinese tech companies that have recently announced their AI technology.

Baidu

Baidu Inc announced on February 7 that it will complete internal testing of a ChatGPT-style project called “Ernie Bot” in March.

Alibaba

Alibaba Group announced on February 8 that it is developing a ChatGPT-style tool and is currently undergoing internal testing. The e-commerce giant said large-scale language models and generative AI have been a focus area since it founded its research institute Damo Academy in 2017.

Tencent

Tencent Holdings said on February 9 that it is researching ChatGPT tool technology and will continue to invest in AI research based on its current technological reserves in foundation models, machine learning algorithms and natural language processing.

JD.Com

E-commerce company JD.Com said on February 10 that it plans to launch a product similar to ChatGPT, called ChatJD, aimed at helping other businesses.

china telecom

China Telecom Corp is developing an industrial version of ChatGPT for the telecommunications sector and will use AI in some customer service functions, local Chinese media reported on February 18.

Netease

Game company NetEase plans to deploy large-scale language modeling technology to help its education business, a source familiar with the company told Reuters on February 8.

360 Security Technology Co., Ltd.

360 Security Technology Inc said on Feb. 8 that it owns the language modeling technology, but could not give clear direction on when it would launch a related product.

Kaite technology

Kuaishou Technology, a short-video app, is conducting research into large-scale language models that it will use to improve its AI customer service and other products, the government-backed newspaper reported Feb. 9.

Inspa electronic information industry

Inspur Electronic Information Industry says on its investor website that it has long invested in AI-generated content (AIGC), from arithmetic and algorithms to technology applications.

Kunlun Tech

Beijing-based mobile game company Kunlun Tech plans to release a Chinese version of ChatGPT this year, and the code is open source, the company said on its WeChat account on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the company said it will embed ChatGPT into the Norwegian-based web browser Opera on Wednesday.

