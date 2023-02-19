Fitbit goes down as Google removes more features





It looks like Google is still working on removing the Fitbit feature. Over the past few weeks, there have been reports of Google’s handling of Fitbit. Unfortunately, the company isn’t all that enthusiastic about his Fitbit, further reducing Fitbit’s features. The Fitbit program will reportedly remove the option to participate in all challenges, games, and open groups after March 27.

Fitbit members received an email this morning with the following message

This year, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to power the Fitbit app with Google technology. This evolution allows us to develop new features, reduce load times, and improve the experience. And ultimately, make sure Fitbit helps you lead a healthier, more active lifestyle. To achieve these improvements, we are streamlining areas of the Fitbit app and removing the following features from Android and iOS after March 27, 2023.

Open groups will no longer be available, but you can create closed groups with your friends to connect with others in the Fitbit community on the Health & Wellness forums.

All challenges and adventures, including trophies, will be unavailable.

Please continue to update the Fitbit app and develop new features that create an even better experience over time. If you would like to download your data from these features before they are removed on March 27th, please visit fitbit.com/settings/data/export and log into your fitbit.com dashboard.

Why is Google removing Fitbit?

Google hasn’t given an official reason for striping the Fitbit naked. However, there is speculation that Google may move his Fitbit to his WearOS. Given that the Google Pixel Watch also supports most of the features that Fitbit trackers offer, it’s possible Google would like to integrate Fitbit into WearOS in the long run. Leaving the device with the customer is not a wise choice. A mobile phone is practically required for the device to function. Also, I can no longer sync my MP3s with them.

Gizchina News of the Week More Features Down

Users are now informed by Google that on March 31, 2023, they will no longer be able to download audio from Pandora and Deezer. After that date, you will not be able to view previously transferred content and you will not be able to copy music. From these sites for offline fun. According to two help pages, the official Deezer and Pandora apps required for offline functionality will be removed from Fitbit’s third-party app store.

Fitbit’s Sense 2 and Versa 4 wearables do not support Deezer or Pandora downloads. The lack of third-party app support on these new watches was a selling feature of their predecessors, but it’s actually a big disappointment. The question of whether they are moving towards removing support for third-party apps from Fitbit devices continues even after the Deezer and Pandora apps were removed, as were the Sense and Versa 2. 3.

Fitbit’s Wear OS wearables are unmatched by many great rivals and the Apple Watch. The problem seems to have gotten worse after Google bought the company. For example, the two most recent Fitbit watches, Sense 2 and Versa 4, no longer support local music playback. Unfortunately, with the removal of support for Deezer and Pandora, their ancestors also lost this ability entirely.

Fitbit is now “Empty”

For those who routinely use and pay for these features through Fitbit Premium, this is a big deal. I have never used the Open Groups/Community section of the Fitbit program, but many use it to find guidance and support. The games and challenges Google is removing are very basic and haven’t been improved in a while. But it’s better to use those old features than an “empty” Fitbit.

Also made for kids, the Fitbit Ace 3 loses one of its best features. The Fitbit Ace 3 doesn’t have much else to offer. That’s because there are no more exercise games or challenges. Of course, if your child likes counting steps, it may still find some use.

The reality that Google has downgraded the newly launched FitBit Sense 2 and Versa 4 makes everything worse. Google has removed the ability to play music, use third-party apps, and even the Google Assistant from these smartwatches. We can only hope that this will be the last time Google destroys Fitbit, and that it will start introducing new features to make up for what it has taken away.

Conclusion

Google has a lot going on right now and the company seems unstable. After Microsoft won ChatGPT, a former employee of the company revealed some of the instability within Google. Some former staffers claim that Google has made many bad decisions internally that are not serving the company. At least three of the key figures on ChatGPT’s development team were former Google employees. Hopefully, Fitbit’s demise isn’t just another bad call by Google.

With all of this, it’s important to note that Deezer still advertises its service on Fitbits.In fact, it still offers free samples to Fitbit users. Even after signing up, the ability to stream audio through Fitbit is not immediately available. Pandora made no mention of Fitbit’s shutdown on any of its support pages.

